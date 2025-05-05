Superior Van & Mobility Expands to Covington, Kentucky, with New Location

Making Mobility Possible

Superior Van & Mobility has expanded, opening its 18th location in Covington, Kentucky. It now serves the greater Cincinnati area and northeastern Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Superior Van & Mobility , the nation’s largest family-owned mobility dealership, has expanded its reach with a new location in Covington, Kentucky, now serving the greater Cincinnati area and northeastern Kentucky.The Covington showroom and service center strengthens Superior’s presence across the Midwest and Southeast. For more than 48 years, Superior Van & Mobility has provided wheelchair-accessible vehicles, adaptive driving equipment, mobility seating, and rental services for individuals with disabilities."When you see the difference mobility can make in someone’s life, it’s powerful," said Sam Cook, President and Co-owner of Superior Van & Mobility. "That’s why we’re excited to be in Covington — to offer more choices, better service, and real independence to families across northern Kentucky and the Cincinnati metro area."The new location features new and pre-owned wheelchair-accessible vehicles ready for immediate delivery, an on-site service center staffed with factory-certified technicians, and an indoor showroom where customers can test a wide range of mobility products. Flexible rental options are available, including short- and long-term rentals starting at just four hours.Superior Van & Mobility also offers 24/7 emergency service support. Calls are handled by Superior staff—not third-party operators—to ensure prompt, knowledgeable assistance. This commitment to personal service means customers can count on knowledgeable support at any time, including evenings, weekends, and outside of regular business hours.Superior Van & Mobility provides wheelchair accessible vehicles, mobility seating options, hand controls, Scooter and Wheelchair Lifts, and a variety of other driving aids, all of which meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS). Each location helps and supports local community groups on disability awareness issues. Superior now operates 18 sales and service centers across Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisiana, Michigan, and Nebraska.For more information, visit www.superiorvan.com

Why Superior Van & Mobility?

