Study Says Breakups Take Longer to Heal Than Expected

Maggie Kelly offers meditation instruction and community gatherings, retreats and events, energy healing sessions, life, business and spiritual coaching and light therapy.

New study shows breakups take 15+ months to heal. Satsang House offers energy healing and meditation to help release emotional and energetic ties.

True healing means addressing not just the mind and heart, but also the energetic ties that persist.” — Maggie Kelly

SEDONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New research is shedding light on a question that weighs heavily on millions: How long does it really take to heal from a breakup? According to a recent survey published this month, most people report that it takes an average of 15 months to emotionally recover from the end of a romantic relationship. Yet for many, lingering emotional ties, unresolved pain, and energetic connections can drag that healing process out for years.At Satsang House , founder Maggie Kelly sees the aftermath of heartbreak on a daily basis. Through spiritual healing in Sedona, guided meditation, and shamanic energy healing, Kelly helps individuals "cut the energetic cord" that often binds them to past relationships long after the physical connection has ended."Ending a relationship doesn't always end the relationship energetically," says Kelly. "There are often unseen threads that continue to pull at our emotions, drain our energy, and keep us stuck in old patterns. True healing means addressing not just the mind and heart, but also the energetic ties that persist."Satsang House offers private sessions and personalized retreats designed specifically to address the emotional wounds of breakups, divorce, and complicated relationship dynamics. Techniques include energy healing for breakups , meditation practices that calm the nervous system, ceremonies for releasing old attachments, and spiritual mentorship that clears lingering emotional residue.The need for deeper healing support is clear. The same research revealed that even years after a breakup, nearly 40% of people admit they still think about their former partners on a weekly basis. Without addressing the full scope of emotional and energetic attachment, healing can remain incomplete."Meditation and energy healing are powerful tools because they work on every level—mental, emotional, spiritual," says Kelly. "When people finally release those invisible bonds, they often feel an immediate sense of lightness, peace, and true freedom to move forward."Satsang House serves clients at its intimate Sedona retreat space and also offers virtual sessions for individuals worldwide seeking meditation for emotional healing and personal transformation after heartbreak.About Satsang HouseSatsang House is a meditation and healing center based in Sedona, Arizona, and San Diego, California. Founded by Maggie Kelly, Satsang House offers guided meditation, spiritual mentoring, shamanic energy healing, and personalized retreats, providing a path for individuals seeking greater inner peace, emotional freedom, and personal growth.To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit www.satsanghouse.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.