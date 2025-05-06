Splan Receives LenelS2 Factory Certification under the LenelS2 Open Access Alliance Program

Splan's PIAM offering integrates with Mobile Credentials Splan logo Splan's extensive offerings allows organizations to buy only what they need

Splan’s Unified Identity and Access Management (PIAM) Solution Interfaces with LenelS2’s OnGuard Access Control System

LenelS2 certification is a significant milestone for Splan, and our commitment to delivering seamless and robust solutions to our customers. Splan’s PIAM provides end users with streamlined IAM.” — Madhu Gourineni, CEO, Splan

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Splan, a leading innovator in visitor and identity management solutions, announced that it has received LenelS2 factory certification as part of LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program (OAAP). Splan’s Unified Identity and Access Management (PIAM) solution interfaces seamlessly with the OnGuard® access control system, enhancing the efficiency and security of identity and access management processes.

Splan’s Unified PIAM solution automates identity lifecycle management, simplifying the onboarding, provisioning, recertification and deactivation of employees, contractors, and visitors. Its interface with OnGuard enables customers to consolidate identity data and enforce access policies consistently across all sites, ensuring compliance with security standards and regulations.

“Splan has completed required factory testing at LenelS2 to validate the functionality of its interface to the OnGuard system. Splan’s Unified PIAM solution provides end users with streamlined identity and access control management, allowing for automated workflows, enhanced security, and improved compliance with industry regulations,” said John Marchioli, OAAP product management, LenelS2. “We look forward to their continued involvement in the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program.”

“The certification with LenelS2 is a significant milestone for Splan, as it underscores our commitment to delivering seamless and robust solutions to our customers. By interfacing with the OnGuard system, our Unified PIAM solution empowers organizations to integrate their identity management processes with access control systems, offering centralized control, real-time monitoring, and greater operational efficiency,” states Madhu Gourineni, CEO of Splan.

About Splan

Splan is a leader in providing next-generation visitor management and identity management solutions that enable organizations to streamline operations, enhance security, and improve compliance. With a focus on innovation, Splan delivers scalable and flexible solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of enterprises in various industries, including healthcare, education, and government. For more information, visit www.splan.com

