THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE TO HOST ASTRONAUTS AS NEXTGEN SPEAKERS

The National Space Society’s Annual Conference Will be Held on June 19-22 in Orlando

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Space Society’s 43rd annual International Space Development Conference(ISDC) will host an unprecedented number of next generation speakers this year. This special NextGen programming will be aimed at younger space-interested people and STEM/STEAM students across the board and will be held every morning and afternoon of the conference. See the NextGen program schedule on the ISDC website “Without creating a dedicated platform for our students to focus on STEAM education it will be incredibly challenging to create our future leaders,” said Holly Melear, founder of STEAMSPACE Education Outreachand chair of the NextGen sessions at the ISDC. “We must create the proper programs for youth, offering leadership, collaboration, and empathy skills, which will multiply our chances for success on this world and beyond.”A number of astronauts will be addressing the young attendees. This includes former NASA astronauts Hoot Gibson, Susan Kilrain, and Chris Ferguson; and private astronaut Dr. Sian Proctor.Dr. Pascal Lee, planetary scientist with the NASA Ames Research Center and the SETI institute will discuss the why, how, and who of the human exploration of Mars; and Mike Mongo, founder of Mike Mongo’s Astronaut Job Camp and the author of the bestselling "The Astronaut Instruction Manual," will engage the audience with his trademark youth-oriented programming.NSS Director of Membership Burt Dicht will host the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation Scholar Panel, focused on next-generation Innovators in STEM. Five young standout scholars will share insights from their groundbreaking research, their vision for the future of space and technology, and how ASF’s support has influenced their personal and professional journeys. Planetary defense specialist Nancy Wolfson will host a session in which attendees will learn more about the threats facing our planet from asteroids and comets and how we are working to overcome them, a unique future opportunity for people in STEM fields.The ISDC is the National Space Society’s premiere annual event, bringing together NASA leaders, newspace luminaries, academics, scientists, engineers, and motivated space enthusiasts from all over the world. Other noted speakers include private astronaut Jared Isaacman, philanthropist and United Therapeutics CEO Dr. Martine Rothblatt, Space.com Editor-in-Chief Tariq Malik, former NASA Chief Scientist Dr. James Green, and dozens of other top space professionals at the International Space Development Conference in Orlando, FL, from June 19-22. More information can be found at the ISDC website.ABOUT THE NSSThe National Space Society is the preeminent non-partisan citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement, reaching millions through its membership, numerous outreach channels, and media activities. The organization was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.org

