"Soul Licensed: Tips and Tales" Now Available on BookBub: Explore Spirit Messages and Inner Peace

BRITISH COLUMBIA, VANCOUVER, CANADA, May 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ‘ Soul Licensed: Tips and Tales ’ by David Tuttle stands out as a potent spiritual manual for readers looking for serenity, meaning, and a better comprehension of their own intuitive skills in a world where chaos frequently trumps clarity. This gripping new book, which is currently available on BookBub, is already enthralling readers all around the world with its real story, practical wisdom, and transformative ideas.Author David Tuttle invites readers on a remarkable journey through his personal encounters with spiritual energy, angels, spirit guides, and psychic communication. With gentle encouragement and honest storytelling, Tuttle breaks down the mystical into the manageable—helping readers recognize how signs from deceased loved ones appear in everyday life and how each moment is part of a larger spiritual design.This unique book combines heartfelt memoir with practical tips, giving readers both a glimpse into the author’s deep spiritual experiences and the tools to guide their own journeys. With a background as diverse as U.S. Army combat medic, newspaper journalist, legislative press agent, and Reiki Master, Tuttle’s voice is both credible and compassionate. His global travels, from skydiving in New Zealand to exploring spiritual awakenings in Africa and Asia, add a worldly depth to his message of universal connection.Tuttle’s central message is clear: “Nothing happens by accident. We are all connected.” Through every chapter, he demonstrates how to interpret signs from the universe, reduce stress through mindful practices, and live in alignment with a higher spiritual path. Readers gain more than just inspirational stories—they walk away with tools to improve emotional balance and trust in their own inner guidance.For fans of spiritual memoirs, self-help, metaphysical nonfiction, and books on psychic phenomena, Soul Licensed: Tips and Tales is a must-read. Whether you’re a seeker, a believer, or simply curious about the unseen forces shaping your world, Tuttle’s book delivers an uplifting and insightful experience that stays with you long after the last page.Already gaining attention on BookBub, ‘Soul Licensed: Tips and Tales’ is part of a growing movement of books that invite deeper reflection and personal transformation. It is now available globally through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and major digital bookstores.David Tuttle currently resides in the Boise, Idaho foothills, where he continues to investigate the relationship between daily life and spiritual destiny. His journey is far from over—and through this book, he hopes to inspire others to embrace their own.Ready to receive your soul license? Discover what the universe has been trying to tell you all along. Get your copy of ‘Soul Licensed: Tips and Tales’ today on.BookBub and experience a shift in perspective that could change your life.About Explora Books Explora Books is a book marketing firm located in the heart of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The company specializes in self-publishing and marketing, taking pride in its exhaustive research and creative strategies that provide wider avenues for aspiring authors to gain recognition for their works. Explora Books aims to guide authors through the complexities of self-publishing, offering convenient solutions to navigate this process. The firm fosters and redefines creativity and innovation, setting new industry standards. Explora Books is dedicated to empowering authors globally.

