From Stammer to Spotlight: TV Host Rich Bontrager 'Rocks the Stage' During Stuttering Awareness Week May 9-15, 2025

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where smooth talkers often dominate the airwaves Rich “Trigger” Bontrager is a lifelong stutterer turned celebrated TV host, professional speaker, and media consultant who has dedicated himself to helping people from all walks of life rise above the challenges of stuttering during National Stuttering Awareness Week run by the National Stuttering Association, and the Stuttering Foundation, May 9-15, 2025.Bontrager’s journey wasn’t easy. He spent years battling shame, ridicule, and self-doubt. But through relentless self-work, speech coaching, and mindset mastery, he transformed his perceived flaw into a force for inspiration. Host of the hit show "Rock the Stage", Bontrager commands the camera with authenticity and charisma that role models just how he has taken his challenge with stuttering and turned it into an asset that gives him enormous on-camera presence.“My stutter isn’t a weakness, it’s my superpower,” says Bontrager. “It forced me to learn how to connect, how to listen, and how to lead with courage instead of perfection.”Stuttering impacts approximately one percent of the world population. It can profoundly impact a person's life by influencing their communications, social interactions, and self-esteem. Stuttering Awareness Week serves as a week of advocacy which allows Rich Bontrager to educate the public through speeches and media interviews to dispel myths and foster empathy towards those who experience this speech disorder.Stuttering Foundation and the National Stuttering Association (NSA), are at the forefront of this initiative to foster awareness. They provide vital resources, support networks, and educational materials to help individuals who stutter and their families navigate the challenges they face. The NSA emphasizes that "stuttering is a part of who we are, and by understanding it better, we can build a more inclusive society."Throughout the week, workshops and campaigns will be held nationwide to highlight the importance of acceptance and understanding. These initiatives as well as the advocacy by Bontrager in the form of short educational videos aimed at encouraging open conversations about stuttering, promote effective communication strategies, and protect the rights of individuals who stutter in life and work settings.Bontrager encourages all Individuals and organizations to participate in Stuttering Awareness Week by sharing their stories, using the hashtag # StutteringAwareness on social media, and by attending local events.For more information on how to get involved and access resources, visit the Stuttering Foundation at www.stutteringhelp.org and the National Stuttering Association at www.westutter.org . Information on Rich Bontrager and his TV show. "Rock the Media" can be found at www. richbontrager .net.RICH BONTRAGEROn Rock the Stage TV Show, Rich Bontrager interviews artists, entrepreneurs, and change-makers from around the world. His unique style, a mix of raw vulnerability and rockstar confidence, has drawn a loyal audience who value real over rehearsed. Rich has delivered live interviews on red carpets, awards shows, and global conferences, showing that presence and poise matter more than perfect pronunciation. He's spoken on stages across the U.S. and internationally often opening his talks by directly addressing his stutter, and then using it as a lesson in resilience. Rich mentors young people who stutter, proving through his own success that communication is about connection, not perfection.

