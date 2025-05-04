Asian Academy Creative Awards Unveil Spectacular 'Super Ceremony' Format for 2025

Chairperson of Awards, Beverley McGarvey, delivers the opening address at the Asian Academy of Creative Arts networking event at Paramount Studios, Sydney Round Table Panel moderated by AACA President Michael McKay (centre).

The Asian Academy Creative Awards unveils brand-new “Super Ceremony” format, consolidates the previously 2 night ceremonies into 1 glittering celebration

Combining both nights into one super ceremony will shine the biggest spotlight on Asia Pacific creativity, unifying our community’s boundless talent and innovation on a single, unforgettable stage” — Beverley McGarvey

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA) has unveiled a brand-new “Super Ceremony” format for 2025—an exciting single-night affair that consolidates the previously two-night awards presentation into one glittering celebration. Slated for the historic Capitol Theatre Singapore, the 2025 edition will see 40 categories awarded in a single evening, bringing together the region’s brightest creatives, performers, and executives under one roof.The new format was announced at the AACA Networking Event in Sydney, which was attended my Elite Members, past winners, Members of Jury and an array of industry heavyweights who gathered at Paramount Studios.A recent survey of high-level media executives showed overwhelming support for a single, powerhouse ceremony, and the approach was officially approved following the appointment of Chairperson of Awards, Paramount Australia’s Beverley McGarvey, who noted:“Combining both nights into one super ceremony will shine the biggest spotlight on Asia Pacific creativity, unifying our community’s boundless talent and innovation on a single, unforgettable stage.”Beyond the awards themselves, fans and industry insiders can look forward to the famed AACA Red Carpet and exclusive pre- and post-show parties, which will transform the Capitol Theatre precinct into a buzzing glamfest. Large screens around the venue’s entertainment zones will broadcast all the red-carpet action and the ceremony live, giving fans a unique opportunity to cheer on their idols in real time.While the new “Super Ceremony” is the crown jewel, the AACA schedule still spans two days to accommodate a packed agenda. Central to the festivities is NWC25 (National Winners Conference 2025), a must-attend industry platform for creatives, distributors, program buyers, and talent agents from across the region and beyond.With over 300 shows and talent representing 17 nations and territories, AACA has grown into the premier showcase of Asia Pacific content and one of the world’s most significant curators of creative excellence. From the iconic setting of Capitol Theatre Singapore to the networking opportunities at NWC25, the 2025 AACA promises to cement its standing as a world-class event, celebrating film and television at the highest level.

