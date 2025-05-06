NEXT GENERATION OF TOP-SELLING CAMO EDITION GAMING HEADSETS EXCLUSIVE TO WALMART

RIG 400 Gen 2

THE RIG 400 GEN2 SERIES OFFERS EPIC GAME AUDIO AND ALL-NEW FEATURES

KIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NACON , a leader in premium gaming accessories and parent of the RIG audio brand, announces the new RIG 400 GEN2 Series. Successors to the best-selling camo gaming headsets*, the new generation headsets are available in two soft-touch camo designs, Arctic Camo and Urban Camo , exclusively at Walmart stores and Walmart.com.The 400 GEN2 delivers epic game audio with powerful 40mm audio drivers and crystal-clear comms via a redesigned flip-to-mute microphone. Gamers can seamlessly connect with squad mates across platforms with a universal 3.5mm audio jack, built to plug and play on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch 2, and more.Designed for extended gaming sessions, the 400 GEN2 features redesigned oval earcups that form comfortably around the ear. The signature snap-fit sizing and a cushioned headband ensure a perfect fit for all head sizes, offering unmatched comfort and durability.“Camo is just integral to gaming culture, evolving from stealth origins to become a bold statement of personal style. The RIG 400 Camo Series has become a cornerstone of this trend, with over 2 million units sold and commanding 60% of the camo headset market,” said Jack Reynolds, Brand Director for RIG.“GEN2 continues this legacy, introducing two upgraded camo designs while delivering the premium audio quality, comfort, and legendary durability RIG is renowned for."The RIG 400 GEN2 is available in two camouflage-inspired designs:• The 400 GEN2 HS Arctic Camo is designed for PlayStationand is compatible with any 3.5mm gaming platform.• The 400 GEN2 HX Urban Camo, designed for Xbox, includes a one-year activation code for Dolby Atmosfor Headphones, which provides immersive surround game audio for Xbox and PC.The 400 GEN2 HX and 400 GEN2 HS are available now exclusively at Walmart with an MSRP of $39.88 USD. For more information, visit RIGGaming.com or connect with us on social media @RIGGaming.UPDATED CAMO GEARGo undercover and clutch the win in Urban Camo or Arctic Camo style.SQUAD UP EVERYWHEREStay connected with your team across all platforms with a 3.5mm jack compatible with Xbox, PlayStation 4|5, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, and mobile devices.EPIC GAME AUDIOHear every footstep or reload, and get the drop on your foes with fine-tuned audio that captures every detail. From the rumble of overhead airstrikes to the whispers of lurking enemies, powerful 40mm drivers pull you into the heart of the action with epic game audio.CHAT UP A STORMPlan your next drop in crystal-clear quality, with a boom microphone that picks up your every word. Going solo or stealth? Instantly mute your voice by flipping the microphone up and out of the way.NO PAIN AND ALL GAINKeep the pressure on the competition, not your head, with a lightweight, cushioned headband built for all-nighters. Noise-isolating oval cups fit perfectly around your ears, keeping you at max comfort during those long marathon sessions.SNAP-FIT FOR BATTLEKeep your headset locked on your head, so you can stay locked in the game, with adjustable snap-fit sizing. Small, medium and large size adjustments guarantee the 400 GEN2 is the perfect fit for any head.BUILT FOR THE LONG GAMEBreak through your enemies, not your headset, with a flexible headband that’s virtually unbreakable. Keep your headset shielded from damage, with earcups designed to pop off from the headband when forced.ONE TOUCH, TOTAL CONTROLSkip the complicated system settings and stay focused on the game, with simple on-ear volume control at your fingertips.RIG 400 GEN2 features:• Soft-touch camo colorway• Compatible across PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC, and mobile gaming devices• Powerful 40mm, high-sensitivity drivers• Extended-length, flip-to-mute boom microphone• Noise-isolating oval earcups• Flexible, virtually unbreakable headband• On-ear volume controls• 3.5mm audio jack* 2,054,942 units sold as reported by Circana Jan 1995 – Mar 2025About RIGRIG is a premium gaming accessory brand and the leader in tournament audio for professional gaming. RIG introduced the first stadium-class esports headset in 2012 and is trusted by sound stage professionals, team coaches and pro players during league and live events worldwide. The brand’s mission is to develop next generation gear for competitive gamers, esports players and streamers. In 2020, RIG was acquired by NACON, a leading video game developer and designer of premium gaming accessories, including the Compact and Revolution series of controllers for console and PC.About NACONNACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 10 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. www.nacongaming.com

