Ghost Jobs - a Rising Trend in Today’s Job Market Explored by Resume Writing Lab

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The term refers to job listings that companies post with no immediate intention of hiring for those roles. In other words, these are "phantom" job postings — sometimes for positions that have already been filled or may not currently exist. This material explores why such listings may be published and how job seekers can identify and avoid them based on research by Michiell L. Malit, VP of Career Development at Resume Writing Lab Ghost job postings have become increasingly common. A recent study found that approximately 20% of jobs posted online were "ghost jobs," meaning the company had no active intention to fill those roles at the time of the Business Insider research Michiell L. Malit notes that ghost postings may complicate the already challenging job search. Some observers refer to this trend as a "ghosting culture" in hiring, where candidates may not only face a lack of communication post-interview but may also engage with job listings that are not actively hiring. Malit advises job seekers to continue refining their applications, ensuring each resume is tailored to the position to help mitigate any uncertainty about qualifications.While there is no guaranteed way to spot every inauthentic listing, ghost jobs often share several recognizable patterns. Awareness of these indicators can help applicants focus their efforts on more promising opportunities.Tips for identifying potential ghost job listings:Avoid listings that remain posted for extended periodsIf a job has been advertised for months with no updates, it might be a phantom. Always look for the “posted on” date. For example, if a listing for an entry-level position has been up for 2+ months with no closure, be cautious. Legitimate roles are usually filled within a month or two in today’s market.Watch for vague or overly broad descriptionsA job description that lacks detail or includes phrases like "applications accepted on a rolling basis" may be a sign of a non-specific or placeholder listing. Roles with minimal required qualifications, or those that require little effort to customize a resume for, may not reflect a specific hiring need. Listings that never change despite being reposted periodically might indicate the company is just updating its list of potential candidates.Compare with the company’s official websiteBefore applying through a third-party site, verify whether the position is listed on the company's own careers page. If the job is missing or marked as closed there, it could indicate the listing is outdated on other platforms.Understand the significance of non-responseIf an application receives no response after several weeks, despite follow-ups, the position may no longer be under consideration. Repeated postings for the same role and anecdotal reports of no feedback may further support this.Research the companyCheck employer review sites or recent news to assess a company's current hiring activity. If the company announced layoffs recently, yet has dozens of open jobs posted, many of those are likely not real.Look for verified postingsSome platforms, such as LinkedIn, allow companies to verify job postings. Verified roles may include badges or labels indicating confirmation by the organization.Consider reaching out to the companyFor roles of strong interest, job seekers may consider contacting a member of the HR team or a hiring department representative to inquire about the current status of the position. A respectful inquiry about whether the role is still open can help clarify its validity.Final notesJob seekers are encouraged to remain observant—watch for warning signs such as long-open listings or vague descriptions, and prioritize roles that show evidence of an active hiring process. Resume Writing Lab recommends tailoring each resume and cover letter carefully and researching employers to help avoid outdated or placeholder job postings. Informed candidates can better navigate job boards and focus on authentic opportunities.

