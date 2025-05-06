Cumberland Recycling Expands Food and Beverage Waste Recycling Capabilities – Adds Matt Hedrick to Team

Matt Hedrick, Director of Operations, Cumberland Recycling

Hedrick Addition Expands Cumberland's Capabilities to Implement Innovative Food Waste Diversion Programs for Customers

The addition of Matt to our team represents a significant opportunity to provide increased customer service, a cornerstone of Cumberland’s value proposition.” — Kahley Malloy, Partner, Cumberland Recycling

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cumberland Recycling , a leader in providing waste diversion solutions to food and beverage manufacturers, announced today the addition of Matt Hedrick to its leadership team. Matt has been appointed to the position of Director of Operations. In this role Matt is responsible for all the logistics and transportation needed to help food and beverage manufacturing customers to divert their food waste from landfills.“I’m ecstatic to join the Cumberland team where I can help customers to benefit financially by diverting their bulk and packaged food waste from landfills – instead putting it to beneficial use for feeding farm animals , creating natural gas and electricity, and making nutrient-rich soil.” Hedrick said.Matt has an extensive background in the recycling industry with over 30 years of experience, specializing in assisting companies to find innovative recycling solutions and process efficiencies by diverting natural resources from landfill to valuable products.“The addition of Matt to our team represents a significant opportunity to provide increased customer service, a cornerstone of Cumberland’s value proposition. His combination of experience coupled with his intellectual horsepower make for a terrific addition to Cumberland’s capabilities. And, perhaps most importantly, Matt is a principled businessman and dedicated family man. I couldn’t be more pleased to have him on board.” said Kahley Malloy, founding Partner.Prior to joining Cumberland Recycling, Matt was a Senior Vice President with Denali Corp. and Chief Strategy/Commercial Officer for Organix Recycling. He was also Executive Vice President at Quest Resource Group and Director of Internal Audit, Financial Controls, and Business Ethics for Safety-Kleen Corp.About Cumberland RecyclingFounded in 2018 by Kahley Malloy, Cumberland Recycling serves customers in 17 states spanning from Pennsylvania to Georgia and South Dakota to Texas. Cumberland helps large manufacturers by inserting new processes, driving efficiencies, and improving their bottom-line through managing their food waste.

