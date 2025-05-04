Final Days to Submit Abstracts for the 2025 Lysosomal Disease Summit in Sydney, Australia

The Lysosomal Disease Summit provides a collaborative platform to address challenges in lysosomal disease diagnosis, treatment, and research.

Researchers Invited to Contribute to APAC’s Leading Lysosomal Disease Meeting

This year’s Summit will bring together pioneering minds to explore cutting-edge research and ignite collaborations that shape the future of lysosomal diseases.” — Professor Maria Fuller, BAppSc, MAppSc, PhD, FFSc(RCPA)

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 3rd Annual Lysosomal Disease Summit, to be held 24–26 October 2025 at the Hyatt Regency Sydney, invites researchers, clinicians, and industry partners to participate in this premier scientific meeting focused on advancing lysosomal disease research, diagnostics, and care across the Asia-Pacific region.The Call for Abstracts remains open through 9 May 2025, offering a critical opportunity for professionals in the lysosomal disease field to contribute to the Summit’s scientific programme. Accepted abstracts will be considered for oral or poster presentations, with select oral presenters receiving a discounted registration rate. A limited number of scholarships are also available to support participation.“Innovation begins with connection,” said Professor Maria Fuller, BAppSc, MAppSc, PhD, FFSc(RCPA), a 2025 Lysosomal Disease Summit Course Director . “This year’s Summit will bring together pioneering minds to explore cutting-edge research and ignite collaborations that shape the future of lysosomal diseases. Every contribution helps drive discovery forward and creates opportunities to meaningfully improve patient care.”Programme Highlights• Groundbreaking research presentations from international and APAC-based experts• Strategic panel discussions on current challenges and treatment developments• Dedicated sessions to support early-career researchers• Networking and collaboration opportunities with global and regional stakeholdersAttendees will engage with leading voices in lysosomal disease research and treatment, explore diagnostic innovations, and build new partnerships across industry, academia, and clinical care.For full details on abstract submissions, registration, sponsorship, and Summit updates, visit lysosomaldiseasesummit .org.About the Lysosomal Disease SummitThe Lysosomal Disease Summit, a collaborative effort with Fabry Australia and independently managed by Etherio, is a premier scientific event dedicated to advancing research, collaboration, and innovation in lysosomal disease treatment. Now in its third year, the Summit serves as a vital forum for experts across the APAC region to share knowledge and drive progress in the field.

