Balfour Capital Welcomes Dalia Yassin as Investment Advisor

YVERDON-LES-BAINS , SWITZERLAND, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group Appoints Dalia Yassin to Lead International Infrastructure and Contract Strategy ExpansionBalfour Capital Group (BCG), a leading global investment and advisory firm, proudly announces the appointment of Dalia Yassin as a Senior Advisor in Infrastructure Strategy and Contract Management. With more than 16 years of experience overseeing complex, capital-intensive projects across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, her arrival marks a significant enhancement of BCG’s international project development capabilities.Dalia brings a wealth of expertise in infrastructure delivery, contract management, and strategic procurement, gained through her leadership on multi-million-dollar projects funded by global agencies such as the French Development Agency (AFD), the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and other international institutions. Her proven ability to align diverse stakeholders, manage legal and financial frameworks, and drive operational excellence is a strategic asset as BCG expands its footprint in global infrastructure investment.Currently serving as a Section Head at one of Egypt’s foremost construction and energy contracting groups, Dalia is responsible for defining and executing contractual strategies on a portfolio of large-scale energy and infrastructure developments. Her role encompasses end-to-end contract oversight, from documentation and negotiation to claims management and subcontractor coordination. Through her leadership, the firm has consistently achieved compliance, risk mitigation, and cost efficiencies across multiple high-value projects.Her earlier career includes key positions with Suez International and Tokyo Electric Power Services, where she helped deliver mission-critical improvements to energy distribution and wastewater infrastructure across Egypt. These roles deepened her command of international contract frameworks such as FIDIC and PRAG, and further sharpened her expertise in technical documentation, BOQ development, and procurement governance.Dalia’s work has contributed to some of Egypt’s most iconic infrastructure achievements, including the Grand Egyptian Museum, the Cairo International Airport Terminal 2 expansion, and the redevelopment of the El Tahrir Hotel. She held pivotal positions with Hill International and ECG Consultants, where she was entrusted with responsibilities spanning cost control, value engineering, tender evaluation, and claims analysis—consistently delivering measurable strategic and financial outcomes.Her influence extends beyond Egypt, with international assignments that include infrastructure consulting roles in the United Kingdom, UAE, Iraq, Libya, and Tanzania. These experiences have equipped her with a global perspective and an adaptive leadership style, enabling her to navigate the complexities of cross-cultural project environments and multilayered stakeholder networks.Dalia holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Cairo University and a Project Management Diploma, supplemented by advanced certifications in contract management, claims, planning (Primavera), and logistics. Her training includes accreditation by the Project Management Institute (PMI), ensuring her practices meet globally recognized standards in project execution and governance.Fluent in Arabic, English, and French, Dalia blends linguistic agility with sharp technical acumen, strong negotiation skills, and strategic foresight. Her comprehensive understanding of infrastructure delivery—combined with her methodical approach to project controls and legal compliance—makes her an invaluable contributor to BCG’s mission of providing best-in-class investment solutions in infrastructure and development finance.With this appointment, Balfour Capital Group deepens its international capabilities in infrastructure project advisory, particularly in emerging markets and complex development landscapes. Dalia’s leadership supports BCG’s broader strategy of partnering with governments, private clients, and international agencies to develop sustainable, economically transformative infrastructure worldwide.About Balfour Capital Group:Balfour Capital Group is a global investment and wealth advisory firm serving high-net-worth individuals, institutions, and government partners. With a presence across major financial centers, BCG offers strategic advisory, asset management, infrastructure investment, and cross-border financial solutions tailored to the evolving demands of a global client base.

