Suddath Appoints Rich Greco as President of Workplace Solutions

Rich Greco, President, Suddath Workplace Solutions

Greco Brings 20+ Years of Global Real Estate and Operational Expertise to Drive Growth and Innovation

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Suddath Companies is pleased to announce the appointment of Rich Greco as President of Suddath Workplace Solutions, effective July 7, 2025. Greco brings over two decades of leadership experience in the commercial real estate, healthcare, and life sciences sectors.In his most recent role as Senior Managing Director / Global Alliance Director at CBRE, Greco oversaw global real estate portfolios totaling over 39 million square feet across more than 25 countries. His portfolio included office spaces, hospitals and clinics, and manufacturing and R&D facilities, where he led a team of nearly 1,000 employees providing services such as program management, property and facilities management, lease administration, and construction management. Before his time at CBRE, Greco held leadership positions with LifeBridge Health, ARINC, and Aramark, gaining extensive industry exposure and expertise.“Rich has consistently delivered innovative solutions that enhance financial performance and operational efficiency throughout his career,” said Michael Brannigan, President and CEO of The Suddath Companies. “His proven ability to lead transformational change, cultivate high-performance teams, and foster strong client relationships will be instrumental in advancing Suddath Workplace Solutions’ strategic objectives and opening the door for new opportunities,” Brannigan continued.Greco, a United States Air Force veteran, served for 20 years on both active and reserve duty and continues to support fellow veterans through mentorship and career coaching.Greco begins a two-month onboarding and transition period starting May 5, during which time he will engage with teams across the business and visit key operating locations and customers. He will formally transition to President, Suddath Workplace Solutions, beginning July 7, 2025."I am very pleased to have the opportunity to join and lead Suddath Workplace Solutions at this exciting time in the company's history,” says Greco. “I have been impressed by the talent and passion of the Suddath team and their reputation in the marketplace. I look forward to working with the team and building on the foundation of success that the team has established as the world’s largest, most successful, and most diverse commercial mover.”###About SuddathWorkplace SolutionsSuddath Workplace Solutions is America’s largest and most diverse commercial moving company. Founded in 1919 in Jacksonville, Florida, Suddath specializes in providing comprehensive commercial moving services that cater to the unique needs of businesses, and also provides office furniture solutions through its Perdue Office Interiors subsidiary and innovative workplace technology solutions through its Phase Integration subsidiary. Customers range from Fortune 500 companies to local and small businesses, all benefitting from 100 years of experience and industry-specific knowledge. Suddath’s award-winning technology improves the customer experience through easy-to-use self-service features, access to real-time information, and strict controls over inventory and compliance. Our service is delivered by teams of trained professionals dedicated to making commercial moves as smooth and efficient as possible. Every detail is handled with care and precision, ensuring a seamless transition for clients. Learn more at suddath.com/workplace , or visit perdueoffice.com or phaseintegration.com

