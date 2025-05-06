Chel Heler, Chief Growth Officer at TapClicks, Discusses AI and Marketing Analytics in MarTech Outlook

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leader in Smart Marketing solutions, today announced the publication of a new article in the May 2025 issue of MarTech Outlook magazine. It discusses how AI is transforming marketing, from predictive analytics to real-time optimization, reshaping how marketers drive results through actionable insights. MarTech Outlook is an enterprise technology magazine, the go-to resource for senior-level marketing leaders and decision makers to learn and share their experiences with products, services, technologies and marketing technology trends.

The featured article, “Beyond the Buzz: Using AI to Unlock the True Potential of Marketing Analytics,” by Chel Heler, Chief Growth Officer at TapClicks, speaks to agencies, media companies, and MarTech professionals. It covers how marketers can master the overwhelming volume and complexity of today’s marketing analytics data and turn data chaos into clear, actionable insights. It discusses how advanced AI models can be a strategic advantage in business decision-making, with the predictive power to anticipate shifts in audience behavior, adjust strategies in real time, optimize content delivery for maximum impact, and allocate resources more effectively.

The article covers AI as a strategic tool for innovation, driving deeper audience connections and higher ROI, as well as how best to align AI adoption with business objectives. Heler also explores the future of AI in marketing analytics, far beyond automation and prediction. Capabilities such as generative AI for content personalization and real-time optimization for adaptive campaigns will redefine how brands engage with audiences.

The full article, “Beyond the Buzz: Using AI to Unlock the True Potential of Marketing Analytics,” can be found here: https://www.martechoutlook.com/cxoinsights/chel-heler-nid-3799.html

“AI doesn’t replace marketers—it amplifies their expertise, helping them make smarter, faster, and more confident decisions,” stated Heler. “AI can uncover insights, predict outcomes, and optimize strategies, so marketing professionals can move beyond the buzz and unlock the true potential of their data.”

About MarTech Outlook:

MarTech Outlook is a pioneer of new generation marketing technology, popular with CMOs and other C-level executives, professionals who are deeply involved in marketing strategies and optimizing ROI. It provides insights on the latest trends, innovative solutions, and industry updates to over 113K magazine subscribers, as well as about 254K monthly visitors to its website portal. Please see https://www.martechoutlook.com.

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform that includes over 10,000 MarTech / AdTech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting, and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow, and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.tapclicks.com.

