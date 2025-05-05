SignPath Pharma Announces ASCO 2025 Abstract Featuring LipoCurc for Glioblastoma
Phase I/II study of LipoCurc™ in glioblastoma accepted for poster presentation at ASCO 2025, in collaboration with Johns Hopkins.
The study, developed in collaboration with the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, outlines the trial’s design, objectives, and scientific rationale. Acceptance into the ASCO TIP category provides a platform to raise visibility for ongoing trials and engage the broader oncology community in early-stage development efforts.
“We’re encouraged by the study’s early momentum and the opportunity to share our clinical development approach with the oncology community at ASCO,” said Michelle Comas, Vice President of Operations at SignPath Pharma.
“Our collaboration with Dr. Holdhoff and the team at Johns Hopkins has been instrumental,” Comas added. “Their depth of experience in neuro-oncology is helping us evaluate the potential role of LipoCurc™ in this challenging disease.”
The abstract title is now publicly available on the ASCO Meeting website. It can be accessed by visiting https://meetings.asco.org, navigating to the Posters section, and locating the abstract under the Central Nervous System Tumors category.
Abstract Details:
Title: Phase I/II Study of the Tolerability, Safety and Efficacy of Liposomal Curcumin in Combination with Radiation and Temozolomide in Patients with Newly Diagnosed High-Grade Gliomas
Presenter: Matthias Holdhoff, MD, PhD | Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins
Abstract Number: TPS2095
Poster Board Number: 137B
Session Type: Trials in Progress Poster Session – Central Nervous System Tumors
Meeting: 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting | Chicago, IL | May 31 – June 4, 2025
Presentation Date & Time: Saturday, May 31 | 9:00 AM CDT
Location: Hall A – Posters and Exhibits
The full abstract will be released on May 22, 2025, at 5:00 PM ET.
About SignPath Pharma, Inc.
SignPath Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing targeted therapeutics for serious and life-threatening diseases. The company’s lead investigational compound is a proprietary liposomal formulation of curcumin currently being evaluated for its potential in oncology and other therapeutic areas. SignPath is headquartered in Sandy, Utah.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the future development, potential benefits, and clinical evaluation of LipoCurc™. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated. SignPath undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Contacts:
Kai Larson, Chief Executive Officer
SignPath Pharma, Inc.
[email protected]
www.signpathpharma.com
Michelle Comas, Vice President Operations
SignPath Pharma, Inc.
email us here
