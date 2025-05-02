Wildfire Community Preparedness Day is Saturday, May 3, 2025

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) are raising awareness among home and property owners regarding the importance of Wildfire Community Preparedness Day on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

On Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, fire departments, homeowners, and communities can learn about ways to protect their personal property from the risk of wildfires. Co-sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association and State Farm, Wildfire Community Preparedness Day encourages people and organizations to come together on a single day to take action to raise awareness and reduce the risks of wildfire.

For this year’s Preparedness Day campaign, organizers are highlighting the value and impact that preparing the first five feet immediately around the perimeter of a home – known as the immediate zone, or “Zone Zero” – can have on reducing the risk of home ignition.

“Tennesseans have firsthand knowledge of the threat that wildfires pose to Tennessee communities,” said Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Carter Lawrence. “I encourage all home and property owners to take time during Wildfire Community Preparedness Day to evaluate their risks of wildfires and take steps to help prevent a fire that could have devastating consequences.”

Research shows there are proven methods for preparing properties for withstanding the devastating impacts of a wildfire. During Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, consumers can take steps to protect their homes and families by eliminating vulnerabilities, particularly in the immediate five-foot zone around a residence. Whether it is replacing wood chips with gravel or reimagining a home’s entire landscape design, the steps taken on Wildfire Community Preparedness Day can have a long-lasting impact.

“Reducing wildfire risk and increasing preparedness can be accomplished by people of all ages in a short time,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Mike Bell. “By making preparations today or during Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, Tennesseans can help protect their homes and families in the event of a wildfire.”

Consumers should remember the following wildfire preparation tips:

Rake and remove pine needles and dry leaves within a minimum of three to five feet of a home’s foundation. If you have the time, continue raking up to a 30-foot distance around the home. Dispose of collected debris in appropriate trash receptacles.

Clean pine needles from your roof and gutters and pay attention to maintaining the home ignition zone.

Using a measuring tape, determine how close wood piles are located to your home. If they are closer than 30 feet, relocate them to at least 30 feet away from structures.

Sweep porches and decks, clearing them of leaves and pine needles. Rake under decks, porches, sheds, and play structures.

Mow grasses to a height of 4 inches or less.

Review your insurance policies to make sure that adequate coverage is in place should a disaster strike.

Remove items stored under decks and porches and relocate them to a storage shed, garage, or basement. Gasoline cans and portable propane tanks should never be stored indoors and should be located away from the home.

###