Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Bicycle Crash In Cecil County

May 2, 2025

(PERRYVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle crash that occurred Thursday morning in Cecil County.

The victim is identified as Sean Earl Ruffin, 60, of Cecil County. Ruffin was pronounced deceased at the scene by Cecil County Emergency Medical Services.

At approximately 10:50 a.m. on May 1, 2025, troopers from the North East Barrack responded to a crash between a car and a bicycle on westbound Pulaski Highway (Route 40) and Cedar Corner Road in Perryville, Maryland.

According to a preliminary investigation, Ruffin was riding east in a bike lane, traveling against traffic, before he was struck by a Nissan Rogue that was attempting to turn onto eastbound Pulaski Highway from Cedar Corner Road. Investigators do not believe impairment was a contributing factor.

Once completed, the investigation will be presented to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Cecil County to determine whether charges will be filed. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, and the Perryville Police Department assisted with road closures.

The investigation continues.

