Berlin Barracks / Operation Without Owners Consent / Request For Info

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3002777

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 4/29/25 at approximately 2100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 14. Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Operation Without Owners Consent / Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Pike Industries Inc

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

During the evening of 4/29/25 at approximately 2100 hours, a heavy duty Pinnacle Mack truck was stolen from Pike Industries on VT Rt 14 in Williamstown. The vehicle was later recovered on the morning of 4/30/25 on East Barre Road in Barre, Vermont. The individual that took the vehicle was captured on the vehicle's interior dash camera.

The Vermont State Police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the individual from the dash camera photo. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Berlin at 802-229-9191. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at the link below.

https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit