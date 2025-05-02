SCOTT & RENEE BAIO SELECTED AS TOP ADVOCATES & HUMANITARIANS OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Scott & Renee Baio will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scott Baio & Renee Baio were recently selected as Top Advocates & Humanitarians of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for their outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaBest known for his iconic roles in beloved television series like Happy Days and Charles in Charge, Scott Baio has long held a special place in America's heart. But beyond the screen, Scott, his wife Renee Baio—a talented Hollywood stuntwoman, photo double, and body double for 15 years and two-time cancer “warrior”—and their daughter Bailey have quietly built a powerful legacy rooted in compassion, advocacy, and service.Over the years, the Baio family has shifted focus from entertainment to humanitarian work, turning personal challenges into platforms for real change. Their journey began shortly after Bailey's birth when a false-positive result for a rare metabolic disorder introduced them to the often-overwhelming world of newborn screenings and rare diseases.Determined to make a difference, Scott and Renee founded the Bailey Baio Angel Foundation (BBAF)—a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families of children diagnosed with metabolic and other life-threatening conditions. What began as a personal mission has since become a national movement advocating for children's health and early detection through expanded newborn screening."We were blessed with answers, but we knew that so many others weren't," said Renee Baio, who serves as the foundation's president. "No parent should ever feel alone during a medical crisis."The foundation's threefold mission is to:● Raise awareness of the importance of comprehensive newborn screening in all 50 states;● Advocate for legislation mandating access to this critical testing;● Provide financial and emotional support to families of children with metabolic disorders such as GA1 and other forms of organic acidemia, including vital medical food and supplements.From hospital visits and community outreach to national advocacy and charity galas, the Baio family leads with empathy.Now a compassionate young woman, Bailey Baio has grown up surrounded by service and continues her family's mission with heartfelt dedication. As a passionate advocate in her own right, she volunteers with youth-focused charities, actively engages in community outreach, and lends her voice to the foundation's work—exemplifying how the next generation can turn adversity into action and compassion into lasting change.Throughout their illustrious careers, Scott and Renee Baio have received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for their accomplishments. The Baio's will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for their selection as Top Advocates & Humanitarians of the Year.Stephanie Cirami, President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), shared:"Honoring the Baio family was an easy and unanimous decision for our selection committee. Scott, Renee, and Bailey Baio are not only inspirational but truly impactful leaders and advocates. Together, the Baio family proves that kindness, compassion, and advocacy never go out of style. Through their tireless efforts, they continue to inspire others to act—and to believe in the power of turning adversity into action. We knew we had to act—not just for Bailey, but for the countless families who don't have the same resources or answers," said Renee Baio.For more information, please visit:Media Contact:📸 Instagram: @baileybaioangelfoundation For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

