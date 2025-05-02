House Bill 1250 Printer's Number 1379

PENNSYLVANIA, May 2 - Sponsors HANBIDGE, CERRATO, WEBSTER, MOUL, GILLEN, PIELLI, HILL-EVANS, OTTEN, HOWARD, GIRAL, SANCHEZ, STEELE, MALAGARI, D. WILLIAMS, GREEN, CIRESI, SHUSTERMAN, FREEMAN, PROBST, POWELL, MULLINS, ECKER, K.HARRIS, MERSKI, ABNEY, PROKOPIAK, DAY

Short Title An Act amending the act of November 24, 1976 (P.L.1176, No.261), known as the Manufactured Home Community Rights Act, providing for resident associations and group meetings; further providing for disclosure of fees; providing for reasonable increases in rent and fees and for justified rent increase to support extraordinary increases in operating expenses; and further providing for damages.

Memo Subject Protecting Residents of Manufactured Home Communities

