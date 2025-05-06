Rhubarb Gardening App Experiences Exponential Growth In The Weeks After Earth Day

Rhubarb stands apart from other gardening apps by combining hyper-local insight with AI-driven mentorship.

Interest In Basil On The Rise As Gardeners Ask More Than 10,000 Questions Of AI-Driven Gardening App In The Weeks After Earth Day

We're seeing food insecurities on the rise worldwide. People want to grow their own food, but feel alone in the journey. Rhubarb gives them the tools and community they need to be successful.” — Whitney Klonsky, CEO of Rhubarb

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After emerging from beta in April 2025 Rhubarb , the innovative gardening app that uniquely creates community with localized AI insight, has seen an exceptional spike in growth due in part to its recent Earth Day promotion. Without paid advertising, Rhubarb saw a 333% increase in new active users, jumping from 1,500 as of April 1, 2025, exploding to 6,500 as of May 5, 2025. Additionally, more than 100 gardening professionals have joined the app to offer paid coaching, product feedback, and community support for growers of all levels.

Rhubarb's proprietary AI, Ruby , was designed to be a proactive gardener mentor for growers of all levels. The Ruby AI proactively suggests location-specific gardening advice before users even ask.When gardeners have specific questions, Ruby is ready to answer them. Within the two weeks following Earth Day, Ruby has handled over 10,000 gardening queries from users eager to improve their gardens or plan their future plantings. The most common plants being tracked as of this spike in usage are basil and tomato, and the most common question users are asking Ruby is, "What should I plant now?"The spike in user growth comes at a time when global trade conditions have caused the price of goods and services to skyrocket, motivating many consumers to seek self-sufficiency through gardening, which is no surprise to the founders of Rhubarb."We're seeing food insecurities on the rise worldwide, whether due to natural disasters or the effect of tariffs. People want to grow their own food but often feel alone in the journey. We designed Rhubarb to give them the tools they need to be successful, and if they want it, seek advice from neighbors or professionals in the space," commented Whitney Klonsky, CEO of Rhubarb.Since Rhubarb's beta launch in October 2024, grassroots adoption has helped build a devoted user base spanning 25 countries, with North America, Australia, and Canada initially leading. Following the Earth Day promotion, Rhubarb's reach expanded to 85 countries, with regions across Europe showing the strongest increase in adoption.Amplified User Base Gives New Insight Into The Needs Of GardenersThe rapid growth of Rhubarb's community has provided fresh insights into how users are engaging with the app. Top features currently driving engagement include:● Personalized Planting Recommendations: Users rely on Rhubarb's tailored advice based on location, grower preferences, and seasonal timing.● Garden Tracking: The adaptive support system helps users manage their gardens efficiently with timely, relevant insights.● Grower Connections: Rhubarb's community tools let users connect with nearby gardeners and local businesses based on location or gardening interests.About Rhubarb:The Rhubarb app ( https://joinrhubarb.com/ ) provides a platform and online social network for gardeners to connect and grow. Combining community-driven features and localized AI insight, Rhubarb provides gardeners with hyper-local insights and real-world connections while offering brands and retailers a unique way to engage with a highly motivated customer base. Its proprietary AI, Ruby, takes the guesswork out of gardening and provides users with proactive guidance based on their location and specific garden's makeup. Rhubarb is available on iOS and Android devices.

