California Business Brokers® Closes Sale of Iconic Southern California Bakery

MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California Business Brokers® Successfully Sells One of Southern California’s Most Renowned Bakeries

Led by Christina Lazuric Woscoff, the transaction sets a new benchmark for M&A in the culinary sector.

California Business Brokers®, the state’s top-ranked mergers and acquisitions firm, proudly announces the successful sale of one of the most celebrated bakeries in Southern California. This record-breaking transaction underscores the firm’s unmatched ability to deliver exceptional results in the sale of high-profile, legacy businesses.

The deal was orchestrated by Christina Lazuric Woscoff, Founder and CEO of California Business Brokers®, whose expertise, marketing strategy, and client-first leadership resulted in an efficient and highly profitable transaction.

“We didn’t just sell a business—we transitioned a legacy,” said Woscoff. “Our team went the extra mile to craft a customized deal structure that reflected the bakery’s brand equity, staff culture, and growth trajectory.”

The new ownership group plans to invest in regional expansion while maintaining the artisan quality that made the bakery a household name. California Business Brokers® managed the entire transaction from valuation and marketing to negotiation and escrow coordination, ensuring complete confidentiality throughout. With a surge in buyer interest across food and hospitality verticals, California Business Brokers® continues to dominate the sector by setting new industry standards in confidentiality, deal structuring, and strategic negotiations.

This milestone reaffirms California Business Brokers®’ status as the go-to M&A authority for premium business sales, serving sellers who demand the highest level of expertise and results.

