Tevogen to Share Direct Registration System (DRS) Process Details Following Increased Shareholder Interest

/EIN News/ -- WARREN, N.J., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen (“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: TVGN) today announced that, following the Company’s recent press release highlighting the Direct Registration System (DRS) as a secure method of share ownership, it has received a number of inquiries from shareholders seeking additional information on how to transfer their shares to a DRS account.

In response, Tevogen will provide step-by-step guidance early next week to help interested shareholders register their shares directly with the Company’s transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust.

The Company also notes that several of its largest shareholders, both internal and external, have elected to hold their shares via DRS, underscoring their confidence in this method of direct ownership.

Contacts

Tevogen Bio Communications

T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701

[email protected]

