Fourth Elmwood Group Home in Saskatoon Supports Adults with Intellectual Disabilities

CANADA, May 3 - Released on May 2, 2025

Today, Social Services Minister Terry Jenson joined Elmwood Residences Inc. to celebrate the official opening of a group home for four former residents of Kinsmen Manor. The Ministry of Social Services provided $1.4 million in capital funding to support the development of the home and is providing $608,000 in annual operating funding.

"The Government of Saskatchewan works with its partners to develop inclusive, person-centred services that empower individuals with intellectual disabilities to live as independently as possible," Jenson said. "I thank Elmwood Residences for their dedication to providing quality, sustainable services that support the needs of Saskatchewan people with intellectual disabilities."

The four residents have moved into their new accessible home in Saskatoon that provides 24/7 staffing and individualized services tailored to their needs and goals. This is also the fourth Elmwood Residences group home to open as part of the transition from Kinsmen Manor to smaller, person-centred living.

Elmwood Residences is a non-profit organization that has been supporting people with intellectual disabilities since 1969. They support more than 150 individuals with intellectual disabilities in Saskatoon through the operation of 15 group homes, two Supported Independent Living programs and a day program. For more information, visit: www.elmwoodyxe.ca.

"This new home in Montgomery is a testament to our ongoing commitment to enhancing the lives of those we serve," Elmwood Residences Inc. Executive Director Dani Carr said. "It allows our residents to experience more personalized care in a smaller and fully accessible home. We are grateful for the support from the Ministry of Social Services, our community, and stakeholders in making this a welcoming home for the individuals who reside here."

For information on how to access supports for intellectual disabilities, please contact the Ministry of Social Services office nearest you, or email [email protected].

-30-

