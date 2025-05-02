NurExone Expands European Engagement with Investor Events in Germany and Switzerland

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (FSE: J90) (“NurExone” or the “Company”), a preclinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries, is deepening its engagement with the European financial and healthcare communities through participation in three upcoming events. This increased activity follows NurExone’s recent announcement of a potential third therapeutic indication for its lead drug asset, ExoPTEN – underscoring the Company’s momentum and expansion within the biotechnology sector.

CEO Dr. Lior Shaltiel will represent NurExone at INVEST 2025 in Stuttgart, a leading investment conference for German-speaking markets including Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The conference provides a platform for NurExone to present its corporate strategy, pipeline development, and the latest progress with ExoPTEN to an influential audience of institutional and private investors. The initiative is being actively supported by Dr. Eva Reuter, who leads NurExone’s investor relations efforts in Germany.

“Our participation in INVEST 2025 reflects NurExone’s growing commitment to the European investment community, particularly our expanding German-speaking investor base,” said Dr. Lior Shaltiel, CEO of NurExone. “We are building long-term relationships with stakeholders who share our vision for the transformative potential of exosome-based therapeutics.”

NurExone has also been selected to participate in the Healthtech Roadshow, taking place in Zurich from May 5-8, 2025. Organized by the Israel Export Institute, the roadshow offers targeted engagement with healthcare professionals and life science investors in Switzerland.

A week later, from May 12-15, 2025 at BioProcess International Europe in Hamburg, Dr. Shaltiel will deliver a featured presentation entitled “Transforming Spinal Cord Injury Treatment: NurExone's Groundbreaking Exosome-Based siRNA Therapy and Expanding Pipeline for Neuronal Regeneration.” He will also take part in a panel discussion on next-generation drug delivery systems, highlighting the potential of NurExone’s proprietary ExoTherapy platform.

Participation in these events is intended to boost visibility for NurExone’s novel approach to regenerative medicine. The recent identification of a third potential indication for ExoPTEN adds a compelling dimension to the Company’s growth narrative as it advances toward clinical translation and broadens its partnership network.

Looking forward, NurExone plans to maintain an active presence at key European conferences throughout 2025 to deepen investor relations and foster strategic collaborations across the healthcare and biotech landscape.

About NurExone

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), OTCQB, and Frankfurt-listed biotech company focused on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries. Its lead product, ExoPTEN, has demonstrated strong preclinical data supporting clinical potential in treating acute spinal cord and optic nerve injury, both multi-billion-dollar markets i. Regulatory milestones, including obtaining the Orphan Drug Designation, facilitates the roadmap towards clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. Commercially, the Company is expected to offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications. NurExone has established Exo-Top Inc., a U.S. subsidiary, to anchor its North American activity and growth strategy.

For additional information and a brief interview, please watch Who is NurExone?, visit www.nurexone.com or follow NurExone on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Lior Shaltiel

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: +972-52-4803034

Email: [email protected]

Dr. Eva Reuter

Investor Relations – Germany

Phone: +49-69-1532-5857

Email: [email protected]

Allele Capital Partners

Investor Relations – U.S. and Canada

Phone: +1 978-857-5075

Email: [email protected]

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” that reflect the Company’s current expectations and projections about its future results. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Company receiving all regulatory approvals; the Company advancing towards clinical and commercial breakthroughs in regenerative medicine; the Company enhancing its presence in key markets; the advancement of the Company’s therapeutic programs and clinical milestones; the Company and/or Dr. Shaltiel will present preclinical findings in the upcoming events as outlined herein; the results of the Company’s preclinical trials and its suggestion of a promising treatment pathway for spinal cord injury (“SCI”); the Company is advancing toward clinical translation in several high-impact indications; the Company will deepen its engagement with European financial and healthcare communities; the Company will benefit from the upcoming events as outlined herein; the Company’s growing German-speaking investor base; the Company planning to maintain an active presence in Europe throughout 2025 and its plans to do so as discussed herein; and the NurExone platform technology offering novel solutions to drug companies interested in minimally invasive targeted drug delivery for other indications.

These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. In developing the forward-looking statements in this press release, we have applied several material assumptions, including: the Company realizing on the benefits of exosome loaded drugs in regenerating or repairing damaged nerves; the ability of the Company’s products to be used for patient treatment; the Company fulfilling its intended future plans and expectations; there being growing clinical demand for innovative treatments in spinal cord, optic nerve, and other therapeutic areas; the Company carrying out its pre-clinical trials and realizing upon the benefits of the pre-clinical trials; the Company maintaining its ongoing commitment to using its ExoTherapy platform to advance the field of regenerative medicine and cell therapy applications; the Company will receive all regulatory approvals; the Company will have clinical and commercial breakthroughs in regenerative medicine; the Company will be able to realize its future development plans, operational initiatives, and strategic objectives; the Company’s ability to advance its therapeutic programs and clinical milestones; the Company and/or Dr. Shaltiel’s ability to present its preclinical findings at the upcoming events, as outlined herein; the results of the Company’s preclinical trials and its ability to be a promising treatment pathway for SCI; the Company’s ability in advancing toward clinical translation in several high-impact indications; the Company’s ability to deepen its engagement with European financial and healthcare communities; the Company’s ability to benefit from the upcoming events as outlined herein; the Company will have the ability to grow its German-speaking investor base; Company’s ability to planning maintain an active presence in Europe throughout 2025 and its plans to do so as discussed herein; and the NurExone platform technology will offer novel solutions to drug companies interested in minimally invasive targeted drug delivery for other indications.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to risks related to: the Company’s early stage of development; lack of revenues to date; government regulation; market acceptance for its products; rapid technological change; dependence on key personnel; dependence on the Company’s strategic partners; the fact that preclinical drug development is uncertain, and the drug product candidates of the Company may never advance to clinical trials; the fact that results of preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials may not be predictive of the results of later stage clinical trials; the uncertain outcome, cost, and timing of product development activities, preclinical studies and clinical trials of the Company; the uncertain clinical development process, including the risk that clinical trials may not have an effective design or generate positive results; the inability to obtain or maintain regulatory approval of the drug product candidates of the Company; the introduction of competing drugs that are safer, more effective or less expensive than, or otherwise superior to, the drug product candidates of the Company; the initiation, conduct, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials may be delayed, adversely affected or impacted by unforeseen issues; the inability to obtain adequate financing; the inability to obtain or maintain intellectual property protection for the drug product candidates of the Company; risks that the Company’s intellectual property and technology won’t have the intended impact on the Company and/or its business; the Company’s inability to carry out its pre-clinical trials and realize upon the stated benefits of the pre-clinical trials; the inability of the Company to realize on the benefits of exosomes; the inability of the Company to produce and/or supply exosomes for a wide range of applications; the inability of the Company’s products to be used for patient treatment; there not being broader adoption in the field and/or cell therapy applications; the inability of the Company to fulfill its intended future plans and expectations; there not being growing clinical demand for innovative treatments in spinal cord, optic nerve, and/or other therapeutic areas; the inability of the Company to collaborate with pharma companies; the Company’s inability to realize upon the stated potential for exosome-loaded drugs in regenerating or repairing damaged nerves; the Company’s inability to maintain its ongoing commitment to using its ExoTherapy platform to advance the field of regenerative medicine and/or cell therapy applications; the Company’s inability to expand into further studies; the Company will not receive all required regulatory approvals; the Company will not have clinical and/or commercial breakthroughs in regenerative medicine; the Company will be unable to enhance its presence in key markets; the NurExone platform technology not offering novel solutions to drug companies interested in minimally invasive targeted drug delivery for other indications; the Company will not realize its future development plans, operational initiatives, and strategic objectives; the Company will not advance its therapeutic programs and clinical milestones; the Company will not engage with regulatory agencies; the Company and/or Dr. Shaltiel will not present its preclinical findings at the upcoming events, as outlined herein; the results of the Company’s preclinical trials not being a promising treatment pathway for SCI; the Company not advancing toward clinical translation in several high-impact indications; the Company will not deepen its engagement with European financial and healthcare communities; the Company will not benefit from the upcoming events as outlined herein; the Company’s German-speaking investor base will not grow; the Company will not maintain an active presence in Europe throughout 2025 according to its plans to do so as discussed herein; and the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” on pages 44 to 51 of the Company’s Annual Information Form dated August 27, 2024, a copy of which is available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

i Spinal cord injury, Glaucoma

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.