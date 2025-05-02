Submit Release
Emergency closure of Halawa onramp to westbound H-1

Posted on May 2, 2025 in Highways News, Main, News

Oʻahu #hitraffic 5/2/2025 10:20AM: There will be an emergency closure of the Hālawa onramp to the westbound H-1 Freeway due to culvert erosion. Crews will be filling the eroded areas and will reopen the ramp for afternoon rush hour.

