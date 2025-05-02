Governor Calls on DHS for More TSA Officers at NYC Airports

Governor Kathy Hochul today is reminding New Yorkers that beginning May 7, 2025, standard licenses will no longer be accepted to fly within the United States and is urging travelers to be prepared and plan ahead before arriving at the airport to help avoid delays. The Governor also sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security seeking additional Transportation Security Officers for New York’s busiest airports — John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport — to ensure efficient and safe travel during the transition to REAL ID.

“Ahead of the May 7 deadline for airline passengers to provide REAL ID compliant identification, it is critical that travelers in the nation’s busiest airports continue to experience safe and efficient service,” Governor Hochul said. “In addition to calling on the federal government to provide additional TSA officers during this transition and help minimize potential disruptions, I’m also encouraging all New Yorkers who plan to travel domestically in the near future to make arrangements to obtain an acceptable ID and make a plan to avoid delays during this adjustment period.”

On May 7, 2025, travelers flying within the United States will be required to present a REAL ID, Enhanced ID, U.S. Passport or passport card (both of which are REAL ID-compliant), or another form of federally compliant identification to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities. In addition to a compliant state-issued ID, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will accept more than one dozen types of identification after the REAL ID Act becomes enforceable for all airline passengers 18 years and older.

Last year was the busiest year on record at both JFK and LaGuardia, with over 96 million passengers combined between the two airports. New York State, in partnership with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, has taken significant actions to prepare for the transition to REAL ID, including providing increased staff, educating customers, and developing a clear operational plan at security checkpoints. The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has also undertaken an extensive public outreach campaign and made a number of accommodations, including expanded appointment availability to Saturdays and extended weekday hours, in an effort to create more opportunities for New Yorkers to transition to REAL ID. However, if someone does not have imminent travel plans or their license is set to expire, customers are asked to put off a DMV visit so that people who need a REAL or Enhanced ID to travel immediately can be accommodated.

Despite these efforts, delays are anticipated at major travel hubs as travelers across the nation adjust to the new requirement. To reduce delays, additional TSA screenings, and the possibility of not being allowed into the security checkpoint, all travelers should ensure they have a compliant form of identification prior to departure to an airport for either domestic or international travel. While TSA does not require children under 18 to provide identification when traveling within the United States, proof of identification for underaged air travelers is subject to airline-specific policies.

The Port Authority recommends that all travelers should check current wait times for TSA security checkpoints at their departure airport terminal before leaving for the airport. Additional airport staff will be available to assist customers at terminals, but travelers should allow for extra travel time, especially during the first few days. Wait times can be viewed below:

New Yorkers who have not yet obtained a REAL ID are strongly encouraged to make an appointment online before their next flight. To avoid mistakes and help New Yorkers prepare, the DMV has implemented several online tools such as a document guide and an online application pre-screening process. New Yorkers applying for a REAL ID are required to provide appropriate proof of residency, and proof of full legal name. There is no additional cost beyond the renewal fee to get a REAL ID.

New Yorkers who have not yet obtained a REAL ID and plan to fly domestically in the near future should remember the following tips:

Show Up Early : You will be subject to an identity verification process, additional security screening and delays, so be sure to arrive at the airport well in advance of your flight.

: You will be subject to an identity verification process, additional security screening and delays, so be sure to arrive at the airport well in advance of your flight. Bring your Passport: A US Passport is an acceptable substitute for a REAL ID, so if you have one, bring it.

A US Passport is an acceptable substitute for a REAL ID, so if you have one, bring it. Don’t wait: Preparing for a trip is stressful enough, so don’t wait until the last minute to upgrade your ID. Make an appointment with DMV to get a REAL or Enhanced ID well in advance of your next flight.

For more information about REAL ID and Enhanced Driver Licenses, visit Enhanced or REAL ID and watch DMV's REAL ID instructional video on YouTube.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Executive Director Rick Cotton said, “The Port Authority has been working closely with TSA, our terminal operators, and all airport stakeholders to ensure as smooth a transition as possible as the federal government begins requiring REAL ID at TSA checkpoints. We are committed to doing everything possible to support a smooth and efficient experience for all travelers.”

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “DMV is ready to help those who need a REAL ID get one, however, there is no need to rush into a DMV office if you aren’t traveling soon or your ID is not expiring soon. THE DMV will continue offering REAL IDs and Enhanced IDs after May 7. Before coming to a DMV office, everyone should first check their license or ID to make sure it does not have a star or flag on it already. If it does, then it is REAL ID-compliant. If it doesn’t, then we strongly encourage those who need a REAL ID to use our handy online tools to make sure they have what they need, before they visit one of our offices.”

Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “The REAL ID deadline is coming quickly, a reminder for travelers to secure their new IDs, or book an appointment if they have not done so already. I want to thank Governor Hochul for her leadership in preparing for this deadline and ensuring New Yorkers can travel with ease.”

Assemblymember Bill Magnarelli said, “I encourage all New Yorkers to act now in obtaining REAL ID or an Enhanced ID for domestic flights. Preparing for upcoming travel plans requires having the proper documentation for transportation. The NYS Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are being proactive and instituting measures to continue to increase security. If you have travel plans, be prepared and get a REAL ID prior to your trip.”