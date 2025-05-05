Golden Age Music Collectables: New Pop Culture Destination Launches

The Beatles: What If by David Bedford

For the first time, 70 Key moments throughout the history of the Beatles are examined whereas one change in circumstances could have changed a decade

IRVINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Music enthusiasts, seasoned collectors, and those new to the world of music memorabilia are invited to explore GoldenAgeMusicCollectables.com and discover a piece of music history that resonates with them. A new pop culture destination to explore the music and artists that defined the decades from 1950’s – 1990’s. The site launches with the 60s, perhaps the greatest and most influential decade for pop culture of all time.Launching with the 1960sThe Beatles: What If , a limited edition book published under the Imagine and Wonder imprint launches alongside the new Golden Age Music Collectables website. Authors David Bedford and Andrew Phillips for the first time, examine 70 key moments throughout the history of the Beatles — where a change in circumstances could have made all of the difference to the story of the greatest group in pop history. The book explores how, at any time, a slightly different decision could have made a huge difference, a little difference, or no difference at all!Another unique and limited print book, There Are Faces I Remember , created by Angie and Ruth McCartney, is filled with a visual cast of 119 celebrities and many other 60’s pop stars. This is a personal look at some of the Fabs, their friends and family members who Angie McCartney crossed paths with in the last six decades.Creating a space for music loversGolden Age Music Collectables is launched by Publisher Steven Wilson who throughout his 40-year publishing career, amassed a large collection of books and friendships with many leading authors. "Our passion is connecting music lovers with tangible pieces of music history. We carefully curate what we provide on the site to ensure collectors can acquire items with confidence and get to own a piece of history from The Golden Ages of music. Our hope is to have items to pass on for the younger generation of fans to cherish, savor and learn from" says WilsonThe website features a blog and video interviews by authors who share firsthand insights from their experiences.New decades will launch over time creating a one stop location for music lovers to explore.About GoldenAgeMusicCollectables.com:Based in Irvington, NY, GoldenAgeMusicCollectables.com is an online bookstore dedicated to providing music memorabilia from the Golden Age of music. Driven by a passion to preserve and educate about music history and connecting collectors with pieces of music history while providing a historical perspective in each decade and how it was influenced by music.

