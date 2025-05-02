International observers to Romania’s repeat presidential election to hold press conference on Monday

BUCHAREST, 2 May 2025 – International election observers will hold a press conference to present their findings following the repeat presidential election in Romania.

What:

A press conference of the international election observation mission to the repeat presidential election in Romania

Journalists can attend in person or via Zoom (details below)

The press conference will also be livestreamed here

Who:

Lucie Potůčková, OSCE Special Co-ordinator and Head of the OSCE PA delegation

Eoghan Murphy, Head of the OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission

When:

15:00 local time (GMT +3) on 5 May 2025

Where:

Fortuna Ballroom, Grand Hotel Bucharest, 4 Nicolae Balcescu Blvd, Bucharest

Registration:

To take part via Zoom, please register by 11:00 local time on 5 May using the following link

The international election observation is a joint mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA). The observation mission totals 46 observers, composed of 39 ODIHR-deployed experts and long-term observers, and 7 parliamentarians and staff from the OSCE PA.

For more information, please contact:

Katya Andrusz, ODIHR: [email protected] or +48 609 522 266

Andreas Baker, OSCE PA: [email protected] or +45 60 10 81 26