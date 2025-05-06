NEXCOM Enhances Smart Retail Operations with the Versatile Neu-X104

AI-Powered Self-Service Kiosks Improve Contactless Customer Experiences with Faster Data Transfer Speeds

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of intelligent retail solutions, announced today that the company is powering the future of the post-pandemic retail landscape with the Neu-X104 – a compact, high-performance solution purpose-built to streamline the smart retail experience. Self-service kiosks powered by the Neu-X104 achieve data transfer speeds up to 22% faster than previous models.In today’s post-COVID retail landscape, customers want to make purchases whenever and wherever is most convenient for them. New AI-powered smart pickup stores allow customers to safely retrieve their purchases without contacting other customers or retail staff, at a time that works for them. Contactless customer pickup requirements include verifying user identity, updating parcel information, and synchronizing cloud data. The Neu-X104 is designed to help retailers reduce wait times and prevent system crashes during self-service customer experiences by improving data retrieval efficiency.“Retail operators continue to respond to the demand for non-contact, self-service customer experiences,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “In today’s AI-powered smart retail landscape, stores depend on self-service technology that offers reliable performance, real-time processing, and efficient power usage, while delivering seamless operations and interacting with multiple devices. NEXCOM’s Neu-X104 is purpose-built to respond to these challenges, while delivering superior data transmission performance for smoother customer experiences.”AI-powered smart retail solutions, including contactless pickup environments, require 24/7 operation, making energy efficiency and hardware durability essential IT requirements. Fast, reliable, and stable data transmission is critical to maintaining a seamless user experience. Equipped with Wi-Fi 7, the slim fanless Neu-X104 computer supports broader frequency coverage, greater bandwidth, and reduced latency to ensure reliable performance.Built to power smart pickup systems built on both modern “AI everywhere” infrastructure or a mix of legacy and next-gen devices, the Neu-X104 adapts to diverse systems requirements. The edge computing system offers an extensive selection of digital, analog, and serial I/O interfaces. It is designed to work with devices such as scanners, displays, and fingerprint readers. With expansion I/Os available, the system offers the flexibility and scalability needed for evolving smart retail environments.The Neu-X104 has a rugged, energy-efficient design built to support continuous operations and engineered to withstand vibrations and shock. The fanless, compact form factor is designed to fit within space-constrained environments while maintaining low power consumption. It can also serve as an embedded system. The Neu-X104’s unique design helps to reduce maintenance requirements and extends the device’s operational lifespan, offering businesses a cost-effective and eco-conscious solution for high-powered computing in diverse environments.To learn more, visit NEXCOM website Features:● IntelProcessor N150/N355● Slim, compact chassis and fanless design● 1 x DDR4 3200 SO-DIMM, up to 16GB● Supports 2 x HDMI 1.4 output 4K@30Hz● TPM 2.0 onboard design for security● Rich I/O connectivity: 2 x 2.5GbE LAN, 4 x USB 3.2 Gen1● 1 x M.2 2242 Key M for supporting PCIe and SATA storage devices● 1 x Mini-PCIe slot supports Wi-Fi and LTE modules● Supports power input 12 VDCAbout NEXCOMFounded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.

