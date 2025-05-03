The Truth About Timeshare ‘Upgrades’ — How Owners Are Tricked into Spending More

ROYSE CITY, TX, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As more timeshare owners grow disillusioned with their contracts, many are falling victim to a lesser-known but increasingly common tactic: the timeshare “upgrade” scam. Promoted as a solution to existing frustrations—like booking issues or rising fees—these so-called upgrades often trap owners into spending more money without resolving their original problems. Lonestar Transfer , a national leader in timeshare exit services, is sounding the alarm for consumers who are being misled by high-pressure sales tactics disguised as help.A Familiar Setup With a Costly TwistAccording to Karen Holloway, spokesperson for Lonestar Transfer, these upgrade offers are often pitched during resort stays or phone calls disguised as customer service check-ins.“They’ll say something like, ‘We see you’ve had trouble booking, so we’re offering a VIP upgrade to improve your experience,’” said Holloway. “What they don’t tell you is that this so-called upgrade is really a new contract with higher fees, longer terms, and even fewer guarantees.”Rather than fixing the owner’s existing concerns, the upgrade locks them into even greater financial obligations—and often includes additional special assessments or program changes that aren’t clearly explained during the presentation.A Cycle of Empty PromisesMany owners who seek help for legitimate issues—such as limited availability, hidden fees, or deceptive initial sales experiences—are told that upgrading their contract will give them more flexibility or better access.“But what actually happens is the resort gets another big sale, and the owner is back where they started—just with more debt,” Holloway explained. “In some cases, they’re now paying for multiple contracts they didn’t even realize they signed.”Lonestar Transfer regularly works with clients who were misled by these tactics, only realizing later that they’ve committed to new 30- or 40-year agreements they cannot easily cancel.Protecting Yourself from Timeshare Upgrade ScamsLonestar Transfer offers these tips to anyone approached with a timeshare upgrade offer:Don’t sign anything on the spot. Always take paperwork home and review it thoroughly.Beware of verbal promises. If it's not in writing, it doesn’t count.Question urgency. If the offer is “only available today,” that’s a red flag.Talk to an expert. Before making any changes to your contract, speak with a reputable timeshare exit company to understand your rights and options.A Better Way OutInstead of falling deeper into the timeshare trap, thousands of owners have found a permanent solution with Lonestar Transfer. The company has helped more than 30,000 families exit their contracts legally and ethically—saving clients over $450 million in future fees.“Our mission is simple,” said Holloway. “We give people a real way out, without tricks, traps, or fine print.”About Lonestar TransferLonestar Transfer is a trusted timeshare exit company based in Texas. With a proven track record of helping families legally and permanently terminate their timeshare contracts, the company offers transparent service, a money-back guarantee, and a compassionate team that puts clients first.To learn more, visit www.lonestartransfer.com or call (855) 722-3166.

