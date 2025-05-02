Coming Home to Lemuria: Charmian Redwood Offers a Spiritual Map to Rediscover Ancient Wisdom Today

Hypnotherapist Charmian Redwood unveils a soul-stirring journey to Lemuria, guiding readers to remember their purpose and raise Earth’s vibration

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In her illuminating new book, Coming Home to Lemuria , renowned hypnotherapist, teacher, and spiritual guide Charmian Redwood, CHT, offers a powerful invitation to those seeking deeper meaning and spiritual alignment. Through stories of past-life regression, sacred knowledge, and soul remembrance, readers are transported to the ancient civilization of Lemuria—a time and place where love, unity, and conscious creation were the essence of daily life.This book is not just a spiritual memoir—it is a manual for awakening. Coming Home to Lemuria serves as a beacon for those on the path of planetary healing, self-empowerment, and global transformation. “We came from Oneness,” Charmian reminds us. “We lived in harmony once before, and we are preparing to do that again.”Inspired by years of past-life regression sessions with clients in Hawaii—where vivid memories of Lemuria repeatedly emerged—Charmian began receiving profound insights about this advanced ancient civilization. The result is a work that is both mystical and practical, calling readers to remember who they truly are and to take part in the great collective awakening now unfolding across the Earth.🔹 Coming Home to Lemuria offers:• A clear and heartfelt message of hope, unity, and purpose• Past-life stories that awaken inner truths and soul memories• Practical guidance to raise personal vibration and contribute to global healing• A reminder that we are not alone—and never have beenCharmian’s work is deeply rooted in her own transformative Near Death Experience in 1980, which brought her into direct experience of Oneness. Since then, she has dedicated her life to helping others access their divine essence through her unique modality, Authentic Self Hypnosis. She has guided thousands to reclaim their power and created a school to train others in this soul-based approach to healing and remembrance.In addition to Coming Home to Lemuria, Charmian is also the author of A New Earth Rising and At Mother Mary’s Table. Her teachings continue to inspire seekers around the world through her website ashypnosis.com.Whether you are a seasoned traveler on the spiritual path or newly awakening to the call within, Coming Home to Lemuria is a profound reminder that we are here for a reason—and that reason is love.

