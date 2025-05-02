FWC conducting habitat treatment at Lake Tohopekaliga

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will conduct aquatic plant control in portions of Lake Tohopekaliga during the week of May 5, weather permitting. The FWC will treat invasive hydrilla in the Osceola County lake in areas where it is encroaching on beneficial native submersed aquatic plants and could impact access to navigation and flood protection.

The FWC manages hydrilla on a lake-by-lake basis using a collaborative approach. The FWC makes management decisions based on the impact this invasive plant can have on native plant communities, access and navigation, flood control, and management costs. This management is in support of the Habitat Management Plan for Lake Tohopekaliga, which was developed with stakeholder input to achieve the goal of 30% to 40% submersed vegetative cover. The FWC strives to create a more stable and sustainable habitat for the long-term well-being of our native fish and wildlife.

For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lakes.

For more information about the treatment, contact Ed Harris, FWC invasive plant management biologist, at 407-204-3310.