May 4 – 10 is Hurricane Preparedness Week, a yearly reminder that your family’s preparedness in your hands.

Last year’s hurricane season proves that hurricanes are not just a coastal problem. You may experience high winds, extreme rain and flooding hundreds of miles inland. No matter how strong the storm is at landfall, it can bring serious hazards. Hurricane season starts May 15 for the Eastern Pacific, and the Atlantic and Central Pacific season begins June 1.

Here are some simple steps you can take each day this week to get ready.

Sunday, May 4 — Know Your Risk: Wind and Water

The first step of preparing for hurricanes is to know your risk.

Coastal areas are most at risk for extreme winds, power outages and flooding from rain and storm surge.

are most at risk for extreme winds, power outages and flooding from rain and storm surge. Inland areas aren’t necessarily safe - you could experience wind, thunderstorms, flooding and power outages.

You may live in a state with designated evacuation zones. Visit your state and county emergency management websites to learn about their plans.

Identify your home’s structural risks. Mobile homes and homes with basements can be especially vulnerable to hurricane hazards.

Monday, May 5 — Prepare Before Hurricane Season

The best time to prepare for hurricanes is before hurricane season begins.

Develop plans in case you need to evacuate or shelter in place. Having plans in place can save valuable time and, most importantly, lives.

Gather supplies you and your family would need to stay safe and comfortable for several days. Your kit doesn’t need to be expensive – you may already have items in your home. Make sure you consider the needs of those you care for, including children, older adults, loved ones who have a disability and pets.

Create a free family emergency communications plan so you can stay in touch even if you’re separated.

Your insurance policy may not cover floods, so talk to your agent to make sure you have the right kind and amount. Remember, flood insurance requires a 30-day waiting period – now’s the time to check.

Tuesday, May 6 — Understand Forecast Information

Forecasts provide important information ahead of a storm, including potential path, rainfall amounts, wind speeds and more.

Understand the difference between a hurricane watch and warning. A hurricane watch is issued when hurricane conditions are possible within 48 hours. A hurricane warning is issued when hurricane conditions are expected within 36 hours.

Do not focus on the storm’s exact track, size or category. Hurricanes are immense systems, and can quickly change in size, intensity, speed and direction. Additionally, areas far from the storm’s center can experience flooding, storm surge and high winds.

Wednesday, May 7 — Get Moving When a Storm Threatens

Do you know what to do when a storm threatens?

Get your supplies ready – including any medication you may need. Charge your mobile phone, and fill up or charge your vehicle.

Protect your home by covering windows and securing doors and loose items.

Help your neighbors or anyone else who might need help evacuating.

Pay attention to local officials. Evacuate immediately if told to do so.

Thursday, May 8 — Stay Protected During Storms

Take the time now to learn what to do when time is of the essence.

From power outages to flooding, know what to expect from the hazards you may face – whether you evacuate or shelter in place.

Remain vigilant, follow the latest forecasts and alerts, and continue to listen to local officials.

Have several ways to receive alerts.

Friday, May 9 — Use Caution After Storms

Dangers can remain well after a storm.

Be aware of life-threatening hazards, including downed powerlines and heat.

Do not walk, swim or drive through flood waters: Standing water may be electrically charged from underground or downed power lines, hide animals like snakes or contain sewage and chemicals.

Follow instructions from local officials. If you evacuated, do not return home until they say it is safe.

If it is safe to do so, check on your neighbors, especially older adults or those who may need assistance.

Understand that communications like phone lines and the internet may be unavailable for several days.

If using a generator, keep it outdoors and at least 20 feet from doors and windows. Make sure to keep the generator dry and protected from rain or flooding.

As you start to clean up, don’t push yourself.

Document any damage with photos, and contact your insurance company for assistance and next steps.

Saturday, May 10 — Take Action Today

Today is a day to review everything you’ve learned over the past week and to take action .

Understand your risk from hurricanes.

Begin pre-season preparations now.

Make sure you understand how to interpret forecasts and alerts.

Know what to do before, during and after a storm.

Even if you feel ready, there may be additional things you could do or learn. Visit Ready.gov to learn about disasters, find tips on low and no cost preparedness, access lists to build kits and create a free family emergency communications plan. Consider the needs of those you care for, whether they are children, older adults, loved ones who have a disability or pets, and help neighbors who might need help getting prepared.