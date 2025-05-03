Multicenter study on Mechanical Thrombectomy (MT) in first-to-podium research at SAWC Spring/WHS

McLaren Health System reports positive outcomes in patients with advanced venous disease.

These outcomes suggest the need for a treatment paradigm shift for the management of chronic venous obstructions.” — Nicolas Mouawad, MD MPH MBA

GRAPEVINE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive, multicenter retrospective study showed positive findings evaluating the safety and efficacy of using mechanical thrombectomy (MT) for removing venous occlusions or in-stent thrombosis, including those with severe post-thrombotic syndrome (PTS) and venous ulcerations.

Positive clinical outcomes in advanced venous disease following mechanical thrombectomy (MT):

- Wound healing: Complete wound healing was reported in 78% of cases.

- Wound recurrence: None reported.

- Patency: 100% patency achieved post-procedure.

- Safety and tolerability: Excellent, with no reported adverse events.

The First-To-Podium research results were presented today at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring/Wound Healing Society (WHS). The study, presented by Nicolas Mouawad, MD MPH MBA, Chief and Medical Director of Vascular & Endovascular Surgery at McLaren Health System, Bay City, MI, was conducted between August 2021 and August 2024. The clinical outcomes of 91 cases, including 31 venous wounds following MT, were examined.

The data revealed high rates of wound healing, significant clinical improvement, and no MT device-related adverse events. By 15-week follow-up, nearly 80% of wounds had healed completely, and there were no instances of wound recurrence. Following MT, 100% patency was achieved compared to a 36.1% patency pre-procedure. Median thrombus removal reached 85%, with a low reintervention rate of 10.4%, and Villalta scores—a key measure of PTS severity—dropped by 45.9% from baseline.

“These findings further strengthen the growing body of evidence that mechanical thrombectomy, along with focused wound care, safely and effectively promotes the resolution of venous wounds and minimizes wound recurrence by addressing the underlying cause of the issue—venous obstructions,” said Dr. Mouawad.

Despite these strong clinical outcomes, MT has historically been underutilized in chronic venous disease, often due to a lack of dedicated devices.

“Previously, there were no devices specifically designed to remove chronic synechiae and webbing while restoring cephalad flow,” said Mouawad. “However, novel interventions of specialized thrombectomy tools, such as the ClotTriever™, RevCore™, and VenaCore™ catheters, have shifted the treatment landscape.”

With the expanded availability of purpose-built thrombectomy devices, MT has become a far more accessible and practical treatment option for physicians in treating advanced venous disease.

Dr. Mouawad and his colleagues are now calling for a new standard of care for the treatment of venous occlusions, one that integrates interventional management strategies utilizing MT with advanced wound care, early referrals, and interdisciplinary coordination.

“In this study, we observed that restoring patency after removing thrombotic obstructions allowed for resolution in venous wounds in an accelerated timeframe. These outcomes suggest the need for a treatment paradigm shift for the management of chronic venous obstructions,” Mouawad explained. “Our findings reinforce that the use of MT, along with improved collaboration between clinicians who specialize in venous disease and trained interventionalists, could optimize outcomes in patients with chronic venous disease.”

Dr. Mouawad and his co-investigator’s research contributes to a growing body of evidence supporting the adoption of mechanical thrombectomy as a safe and effective treatment for wound care in patients with chronic venous occlusions.

About mechanical thrombectomy:

Mechanical thrombectomy (MT) is a minimally invasive technique that utilizes catheters and specialized devices inserted through a small access site in the skin, guided through the vein to remove venous occlusions and restore blood flow.

About advanced venous disease:

Refers to the more severe and often symptomatic stages of conditions affecting the veins. Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is an advanced venous disease caused by thrombus formation in one or more deep veins, and post-thrombotic syndrome (PTS) is a common complication of DVT that can lead to venous leg ulcers.

