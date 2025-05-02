TBI Investigation Leads to Arrests of Firefighters and Fire Chief in Series of Ramer Structure Fires

MCNAIRY COUNTY – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Selmer Fire Department has resulted in the arrests of two firefighters and the fire chief with the Ramer Fire Department.

On March 13th, TBI special agents began working with Selmer fire investigators in investigating an abandoned structure fire in the Ramer community in McNairy County. During the course of the investigation, information was gathered regarding other fires to abandoned structures and grass fires in and around Ramer. Authorities developed information that identified members of the Ramer Fire Department as the individuals responsible.

On May 1st, after discussions with 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson, investigators issued warrants for then-firefighter Gabriel Vandiver (DOB 06/29/2005), firefighter Trevor Willliams (DOB 06/28/2005), and Fire Chief Jacob King (DOB 12/13/2001). TBI agents arrested Vandiver, charging him with one count each of Arson and Vandalism. He was booked into the McNairy County Jail and released on his own recognizance. Trevor Wiliams was arrested and charged with two counts each of Arson and Vandalism. Williams was booked into the McNairy County Jail and released on a $5,000 bond. On May 2nd, Ramer Fire Chief Jacob King was arrested and charged with two counts each of Facilitation to Commit Arson and Conspiracy to Commit Arson. His bond will be set during his first court appearance.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

If you have information about an intentionally set fire, call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.