Get Outdoors & Get Together Day events will be held at select locations across New York on Saturday, June 8. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks), in partnership with the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) and the NYS Department of Veterans’ Services, are hosting free and low-cost events to connect people to nature and provide increased access to the outdoors. Get Outdoors & Get Together Day will bring people of all abilities, ages, identities, and backgrounds together for fun, healthful activities as part of the state's initiative to broaden the diversity of users and ensure inclusivity of access to state public lands.

At events across the state, participants will be encouraged to discover new skills and enjoy a range of introductory-level outdoor recreation activities such as fishing, nature walks and hikes, birding, archery, camping, paddling, and more. Each event will highlight ways to enjoy the outdoors safely and sustainably. All locations will offer a selection of accessible activities, and use of adaptive equipment and demonstrations will be provided at many sites, including trail and beach mobility aids, archery assist stands, arm supports for fishing, and more.

New York's Get Outdoors & Get Together Day coincides with National Get Outdoors Day, an annual event to encourage healthy, active outdoor fun.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, New Yorkers turned to the outdoors and public lands for a nature break, which is good for physical and mental health. Get Outdoors & Get Together Day events support New Yorkers of all ability levels in trying healthy outdoor activities.

DEC Event Locations

All locations offer wheelchair-accessible features and activities, including restrooms and select recreation opportunities. Please get in touch with the event coordinator directly with accommodation requests and to find out about the adaptive equipment and activities offered at each site.

Activities at DEC facilities include the following:

Fishing: The I Fish NY program will offer free catch-and-release fishing clinics for everyone. Learn about fishing equipment, techniques, regulations, consumption advisories, and good places to fish. Participants may bring their own gear, but rods and reels will also be available for loan.

Camping 101: Visitors can try their hand at camping basics by pitching a tent on the lawn and learning how to pack for a camping trip. When the day is complete, participants will be prepared for an outdoor adventure of their own.

Paddling: Participants can learn the basics of this fun fast-growing sport and try getting out on the water.

Archery: Participants can try getting a bullseye with a bow and arrow and learn important safety tips.

Birding: Participants can learn how easy and fun it is to enjoy birdwatching almost anywhere.

Hiking: Participants can take a short hike and learn the basics of finding the perfect trails on their own.

Outdoor safety: Learn the basics of being prepared and safe, so all outdoor adventures are good ones.

Accessible outdoor recreation: Experience and learn about accessible outdoor recreation opportunities on State lands, including hiking, camping, birding, fishing, and boating.

All DEC events are free. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic lunches and their own games or sporting equipment. Details, including schedules and registration requirements, will soon be available on DEC's website. Note that event times vary.

State Park Event Locations

Program and scheduling details for each location will soon be available on the NYS Parks website at parks.ny.gov. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic lunches and their own games or sporting equipment. For details about visitor amenities at each location, visit parks.ny.gov.

DEC manages nearly five million acres of public lands, including three million acres in the Adirondack and Catskill forest preserves, 55 campgrounds and day-use areas, more than 5,000 miles of formal trails, and hundreds of trailheads, boat launches, and fishing piers. Plan your next outdoor adventure and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, and Instagram.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches, and more, which are visited by a record 78.4 million people in 2021. A recent study found that New York State Parks generates $5 billion in park and visitor spending, which supports nearly 54,000 jobs. For more information on any of these recreation areas, visit www.parks.ny.gov, download the free NY State Parks Explorer mobile app, or call 518.474.0456. Also, connect on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) provides high-quality person-centered supports and services to people with developmental disabilities, including intellectual disabilities, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, autism spectrum disorders, and other neurological impairments. OPWDD provides services directly and through a network of over 600 not-for-profit providers. OPWDD’s mission is to help people live richer lives that include meaningful relationships, good health, personal growth, and a home that allows them to participate in their community.

