First 5 California Welcomes Anthony Pane as New Chief Counsel

First 5 California proudly announces the appointment of Anthony Pane as its new Chief Counsel.

Anthony’s expertise in administrative law, open meeting requirements, and public governance will be an invaluable asset as we continue our mission to serve California’s youngest children and families” — Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, Executive Director of First 5 California

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First 5 California proudly announces the appointment of Anthony Pane as its new Chief Counsel, bringing with him over 15 years of legal experience in state government and a strong commitment to public service.“We are thrilled to welcome Anthony Pane to the First 5 California leadership team,” said Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, Executive Director of First 5 California. “Anthony’s broad expertise in administrative law, open meeting requirements, and public governance will be an invaluable asset as we continue our mission to serve California’s youngest children and their families.”Prior to joining First 5 California, Mr. Pane served as Chief Counsel for the California Citizens Redistricting Commission, where he played a critical role advising the Commission on constitutional mandates, legal compliance, open meeting requirements, and conflict-of-interest matters. His guidance helped the Commission successfully draw and approve district lines for the State Assembly, State Senate, State Board of Equalization, and U.S. House of Representatives.Following the completion of redistricting work, Mr. Pane returned to the California Department of Consumer Affairs as Assistant Chief Counsel, supervising a team of nine attorneys and advising numerous boards and bureaus on legal and regulatory matters, including the Open Meetings Act.Mr. Pane has also held senior legal roles with the California Department of Housing and Community Development, serving as Deputy General Counsel, Assistant Chief Counsel, and Attorney from 2009 to 2017. Earlier in his career, he advised on labor and employment issues at the California Department of Human Resources.In addition to his public service, Mr. Pane was an adjunct instructor at California State University, Sacramento from 2011 to 2015, and he continues to be active in his community, currently serving as Chair of the Board of Trustees at his children’s school.“I’m honored to join the First 5 California Commission family,” said Pane. “This role is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a mission that deeply resonates with me, ensuring all children in California have the opportunity to thrive from the very beginning.”Mr. Pane holds a Juris Doctor from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law, and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Boston College.ABOUT FIRST 5 CALIFORNIAFirst 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources support parents, caregivers, and teachers in giving California’s children the best possible start in life. For more information, visit www.ccfc.ca.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.