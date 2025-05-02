Injured cyclist may sue Oakland for damages after hitting pothole, court rules

A bicyclist who was seriously injured after he hit a pothole on an Oakland street during an organized ride may sue the city for damages — even though he had signed a waiver of liability required by the ride’s organizers, California’s highest court ruled Thursday.

