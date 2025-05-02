1891 Financial Life CEO Lisa Bickus Honored for Innovation Excellence in Life Insurance at 2025 Making Waves Awards

CEO Lisa Bickus named 2025 Making Waves Award winner by InsurTech Hartford. CEO Lisa Bickus honored at the InsurTech Hartford Symposium.

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1891 Financial Life is proud to announce that our CEO, Lisa Bickus, has been named a 2025 Making Waves Award winner by InsurTech Hartford, receiving the honor of Innovation Excellence in Life Insurance.Lisa Bickus joins a distinguished group of insurance leaders who are not only improving the industry but reimagining it. The Making Waves Awards celebrate innovators who are driving meaningful change through bold leadership, technology adoption, and operational transformation.“It is an honor to be among the leading innovators in the insurance industry. These leaders continue to MAKE WAVES by being curious, courageous, and confident—making an impact in our industry,” said Lisa Bickus, CEO of 1891 Financial Life.Winners were selected across four key categories: Industry Thought Leader, Innovative Entrepreneur, Innovation Excellence – Life Insurance, and Innovation Excellence – P&C Insurance.“These honorees aren’t just improving insurance—they’re reimagining it,” said Stacey Brown, Founder of InsurTech Hartford. “Their breakthroughs in technology, leadership, and execution are creating ripple effects across the industry. We’re proud to recognize their achievements and amplify their impact.”Lisa was celebrated alongside other honorees during a special reception at the InsurTech Hartford Symposium on Tuesday, April 29, at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, CT.To learn more about the 2025 Making Waves Awards, visit: https://insurtechhartfordsymposium.com/making-waves-award-honorees.html About 1891 Financial LifeFor over a century, 1891 Financial Life has provided life insurance and annuity products with a heart for family, community, and faith. Our culture is about looking out — for you, for others, for family, for the community. That is how we go “Beyond Life Insurance.” Under Lisa’s leadership, we continue to build on that legacy by offering innovative solutions that make protection more accessible and relevant for today’s families.Our portfolio is extensive, ranging from various life insurance policies to our annuities to support your financial needs no matter what stage of life you’re in. visit our website at 1891FinancialLife.com or call 800-344-6273 Option 5.

