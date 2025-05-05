Crytica Security Launches the World’s First Rapid Detection & Alert (RDA) Cybersecurity Solution

RDA Rapidly Detects Malware and Effectively Meets Public and Private Utility Critical Requirements

With the deployment of RDA, we’ve proven that rapid, resource-efficient protection for OT systems is not only possible — it’s here.” — Dr. C. Kerry Nemovicher, CEO & President of Crytica Security

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crytica Security, headquartered in Reno, Nevada, is pleased to announce that on February 11, 2025 a team of engineers successfully deployed the world’s first Rapid Detection & Alert (RDA) system to successfully detect malware and zero day threats in a major U.S. metro public utility system. RDA uses a tiny 70 kilobyte Probe that is specifically designed to protect edge-of-the-network infrastructure, such as water and power system controllers and meters, which are increasingly under attack.

C. Lloyd Mahaffey, Executive Chairman for Crytica Security, states, “From the start, we understood the challenge of building a threat detection technology that could operate within systems used in power, water, natural gas, traffic control, and industrial manufacturing environments — so we made it a priority to meet that need. We’re excited to now broadly deploy this patented, cutting-edge cybersecurity solution at a time when global threats to our nation’s critical infrastructure are on the rise. Crytica is committed to protecting edge devices in mission-critical systems from ‘bad actors’ so communities can trust that their water, power, gas, and other essential services remain secure.”

The National Security Advisor, the Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and, most recently, the National Security Agency (NSA) have warned that cybersecurity attacks against water and power utilities are increasing.

Kenneth Bible, the recently retired Chief Information Security Officer for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and a Crytica Security Board Member, notes, “Crytica Security’s RDA solution is the first to directly address these evolving threats facing critical infrastructure. It delivers true active edge protection for control and monitoring devices that, until now, were believed to be incapable of this level of defense.”

The long-standing limitations stem from the unique challenges of Operational Technology (OT) and critical infrastructure. Utility systems often rely on legacy technology with limited resources, making them incompatible with traditional, resource-heavy cybersecurity tools. Crytica Security’s RDA emerges as a revolutionary new malware threat detection system built to meet the demands of this environment.

Since OT systems are designed for continuous uptime to run critical operations, they require a solution that functions in the background without slowing performance. Crytica Security’s unique and patented solution, built around a multi-mesh survivable network, minimizes footprint and resource consumption. RDA measures in kilobytes instead of megabytes for lightweight protection.

Dr. C. Kerry Nemovicher, CEO & President of Crytica Security, shares, “The technology fits beautifully into the challenging environments typical in OT systems used by utilities around the world. We set out to create a solution that not only operates within tight resource constraints but also detects threats at the moment of injection, before they can execute and cause irrevocable harm. That capability is beyond critical to protecting the systems communities rely on each and every day.”

Nemovicher adds, “With the deployment of RDA, we’ve proven that rapid, resource-efficient protection for OT systems is not only possible — it’s here.”

After successfully launching RDA, Crytica Security is setting a new standard for cybersecurity in safeguarding vital systems and operations. To learn more about the Rapid Detection & Alert solution, or to request a demo, visit Crytica Security’s website.



About Crytica Security:

Crytica Security is the first patented, multi-mesh, survivable Rapid Detection & Alert (RDA) solution for malware that can be embedded in industrial control system Operational Technologies (OT), Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and Information Technologies (IT) to complement and dramatically improve existing XDR, MDR, and EDR cyber defense stacks within government agencies, companies, healthcare institutions, and public utilities. For more information, please visit www.cryticasecurity.com.

Crytica Security — If you can’t detect, you can’t protect.

