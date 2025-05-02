Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Friday, May 02, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, May 2 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 2, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 12:22 P.M.

Non-Voting Session

 

 

Opening Prayer was dispensed for the day.

 

Communications Received

 

The chair is in receipt of the following report:

 

·         An annual report persuant to The Storage Tank and Spill Prevention Act, from the

Underground Storage Tank Indemnification Board regarding the annual evalution

of the Underground Storage Tank Indemnification Fund’s Fee Structure.

 

The Chair is in receipt of a letter from the Communications and Technology Committee

indicating that they have organized and are ready to do the business of the House.

 

 

The Chair appoints the following Members to the following positions:

 

·         Representative Napoleon Nelson as Vice Chair of the House Communications & Technology Committee

·         Representative Lindsay Powell as Secretary of the House Communications & Technology Committee

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 208     Human Services

HR 209     Aging And Older Adult Services

HR 210     Local Government

HR 211     Children And Youth

HR 212     Local Government

HR 213     State Government

HR 214     Judiciary

HR 215     State Government

HR 216     Children And Youth

HR 217     Appropriations

HR 218     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HR 219     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 220     Human Services

HR 221     Agriculture And Rural Affairs

 

HB 684     Education

HB 1295   Transportation

HB 1296   Transportation

HB 1297   Housing And Community Development

HB 1298   State Government

HB 1301   Health

HB 1302   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1303   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1304   State Government

HB 1305   Children And Youth

HB 1306   Finance

HB 1307   Children And Youth

HB 1308   Local Government

HB 1309   Judiciary

HB 1311   Judiciary

HB 1312   Health

HB 1313   Health

HB 1314   Judiciary

HB 1315   Judiciary

HB 1316   Finance

HB 1317   Finance

HB 1318   Local Government

HB 1319   Judiciary

HB 1320   Local Government

HB 1321   Labor And Industry

HB 1322   State Government

HB 1323   Professional Licensure

HB 1324   Judiciary

HB 1325   Insurance

HB 1326   Education

HB 1327   State Government

HB 1328   Finance

HB 1329   Judiciary

HB 1341   Judiciary

HB 1342   Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 1343   Commerce

HB 1344   Judiciary

HB 1345   Human Services

HB 1347   Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 1348   State Government

HB 1349   Labor And Industry

HB 1350   Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 1351   Education

HB 1352   Judiciary

HB 1353   Game And Fisheries

HB 1354   Education

HB 1355   Finance

HB 1356   State Government

HB 1357   Finance

HB 1358   Labor And Industry

HB 1359   Commerce

HB 1360   Judiciary

HB 1361   Transportation

HB 1362   Finance

HB 1363   Judiciary

HB 1364   Transportation

HB 1365   Health

HB 1366   Game And Fisheries

HB 1367   Children And Youth

HB 1368   Children And Youth

HB 1369   Children And Youth

HB 1370   Housing And Community Development

HB 1371   Judiciary

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 504

From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, May 5, 2025  at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

