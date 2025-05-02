Daily Session Report for Friday, May 02, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, May 2 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 2, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 12:22 P.M.

Non-Voting Session

Opening Prayer was dispensed for the day.

Communications Received

The chair is in receipt of the following report:

· An annual report persuant to The Storage Tank and Spill Prevention Act, from the

Underground Storage Tank Indemnification Board regarding the annual evalution

of the Underground Storage Tank Indemnification Fund’s Fee Structure.

The Chair is in receipt of a letter from the Communications and Technology Committee

indicating that they have organized and are ready to do the business of the House.

The Chair appoints the following Members to the following positions:

· Representative Napoleon Nelson as Vice Chair of the House Communications & Technology Committee

· Representative Lindsay Powell as Secretary of the House Communications & Technology Committee

Communications Received From the Senate

Bills Referred

HR 208 Human Services

HR 209 Aging And Older Adult Services

HR 210 Local Government

HR 211 Children And Youth

HR 212 Local Government

HR 213 State Government

HR 214 Judiciary

HR 215 State Government

HR 216 Children And Youth

HR 217 Appropriations

HR 218 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HR 219 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 220 Human Services

HR 221 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 684 Education

HB 1295 Transportation

HB 1296 Transportation

HB 1297 Housing And Community Development

HB 1298 State Government

HB 1301 Health

HB 1302 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1303 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1304 State Government

HB 1305 Children And Youth

HB 1306 Finance

HB 1307 Children And Youth

HB 1308 Local Government

HB 1309 Judiciary

HB 1311 Judiciary

HB 1312 Health

HB 1313 Health

HB 1314 Judiciary

HB 1315 Judiciary

HB 1316 Finance

HB 1317 Finance

HB 1318 Local Government

HB 1319 Judiciary

HB 1320 Local Government

HB 1321 Labor And Industry

HB 1322 State Government

HB 1323 Professional Licensure

HB 1324 Judiciary

HB 1325 Insurance

HB 1326 Education

HB 1327 State Government

HB 1328 Finance

HB 1329 Judiciary

HB 1341 Judiciary

HB 1342 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 1343 Commerce

HB 1344 Judiciary

HB 1345 Human Services

HB 1347 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 1348 State Government

HB 1349 Labor And Industry

HB 1350 Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 1351 Education

HB 1352 Judiciary

HB 1353 Game And Fisheries

HB 1354 Education

HB 1355 Finance

HB 1356 State Government

HB 1357 Finance

HB 1358 Labor And Industry

HB 1359 Commerce

HB 1360 Judiciary

HB 1361 Transportation

HB 1362 Finance

HB 1363 Judiciary

HB 1364 Transportation

HB 1365 Health

HB 1366 Game And Fisheries

HB 1367 Children And Youth

HB 1368 Children And Youth

HB 1369 Children And Youth

HB 1370 Housing And Community Development

HB 1371 Judiciary

HB 504 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, May 5, 2025 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.