Daily Session Report for Friday, May 02, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, May 2 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
May 2, 2025
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 12:22 P.M.
Non-Voting Session
Opening Prayer was dispensed for the day.
Communications Received
The chair is in receipt of the following report:
· An annual report persuant to The Storage Tank and Spill Prevention Act, from the
Underground Storage Tank Indemnification Board regarding the annual evalution
of the Underground Storage Tank Indemnification Fund’s Fee Structure.
The Chair is in receipt of a letter from the Communications and Technology Committee
indicating that they have organized and are ready to do the business of the House.
The Chair appoints the following Members to the following positions:
· Representative Napoleon Nelson as Vice Chair of the House Communications & Technology Committee
· Representative Lindsay Powell as Secretary of the House Communications & Technology Committee
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 208 Human Services
HR 209 Aging And Older Adult Services
HR 210 Local Government
HR 211 Children And Youth
HR 212 Local Government
HR 213 State Government
HR 214 Judiciary
HR 215 State Government
HR 216 Children And Youth
HR 217 Appropriations
HR 218 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HR 219 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HR 220 Human Services
HR 221 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 684 Education
HB 1295 Transportation
HB 1296 Transportation
HB 1297 Housing And Community Development
HB 1298 State Government
HB 1301 Health
HB 1302 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1303 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1304 State Government
HB 1305 Children And Youth
HB 1306 Finance
HB 1307 Children And Youth
HB 1308 Local Government
HB 1309 Judiciary
HB 1311 Judiciary
HB 1312 Health
HB 1313 Health
HB 1314 Judiciary
HB 1315 Judiciary
HB 1316 Finance
HB 1317 Finance
HB 1318 Local Government
HB 1319 Judiciary
HB 1320 Local Government
HB 1321 Labor And Industry
HB 1322 State Government
HB 1323 Professional Licensure
HB 1324 Judiciary
HB 1325 Insurance
HB 1326 Education
HB 1327 State Government
HB 1328 Finance
HB 1329 Judiciary
HB 1341 Judiciary
HB 1342 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HB 1343 Commerce
HB 1344 Judiciary
HB 1345 Human Services
HB 1347 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HB 1348 State Government
HB 1349 Labor And Industry
HB 1350 Aging And Older Adult Services
HB 1351 Education
HB 1352 Judiciary
HB 1353 Game And Fisheries
HB 1354 Education
HB 1355 Finance
HB 1356 State Government
HB 1357 Finance
HB 1358 Labor And Industry
HB 1359 Commerce
HB 1360 Judiciary
HB 1361 Transportation
HB 1362 Finance
HB 1363 Judiciary
HB 1364 Transportation
HB 1365 Health
HB 1366 Game And Fisheries
HB 1367 Children And Youth
HB 1368 Children And Youth
HB 1369 Children And Youth
HB 1370 Housing And Community Development
HB 1371 Judiciary
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
|
From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Monday, May 5, 2025 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
