Office of the Governor — Flag Order — Gov. Green Lowers Flags in Honor of Prince David Klaren La‘amea Kaumuali‘i Kawānanakoa

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA



GOVERNOR GREEN LOWERS FLAGS IN HONOR OF PRINCE DAVID KLAREN LA‘AMEA KAUMUALI‘I KAWĀNANAKOA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 2, 2025

HONOLULU – In honor of the late Prince David Klaren La‘amea Kaumuali‘i Kawānanakoa, Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag be flown at half-staff at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard effective immediately until sunset on Friday, May 9. Plans for a memorial service are pending.

Prince David Kawānanakoa, a respected figure in Hawai‘i’s ali‘i lineage and a dedicated cultural steward, passed away on May 1, 2025. A descendant of Kaua‘i’s royal family and a member of the House of Kawānanakoa, Prince David was a direct descendant of both Prince David Kawānanakoa, heir to the Hawaiian Kingdom — and of King Kaumualiʻi, the last sovereign ruler of Kauaʻi and Niʻihau. He was deeply committed to preserving and perpetuating Native Hawaiian history, language and traditions. His advocacy, mentorship and leadership enriched generations of cultural practitioners and strengthened the connection between Hawai‘i’s past and its future.

“David Kawānanakoa was a pillar of aloha ‘āina and cultural pride for our islands. His life’s work leaves an indelible mark on Hawai‘i and serves as a reminder of the importance of heritage, service and kuleana to our community,” said Governor Green. “Jaime and I offer our deepest condolences to his ‘ohana and all those whose lives he touched.”

A photo of Prince David Kawānanakoa, along with his wife Maria Kawānanakoa, Governor Green and First Lady Jaime Kanani Green, can be found here.

###



Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Office: 808-586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: 808-265-0083

Email: [email protected]