ThinkCareBelieve: Week 15 of the Trump Administration

America ia moving forward at an incredible pace and ThinkCareBelieve has published an article to chronicle it. The article captures an ever strengthening economy, with prices down, jobs going way up in April with a 177,000 additional jobs despite a strong government down-sizing. May 1st marked the National Day of Prayer and ThinkCareBelieve's article has the whole uplifting service which was powerful and moving.

ThinkCareBelieve's article has the dynamic 4/30/2025 Trump Cabinet Meeting with important progress and updates and exciting things to which we can all look forward. Important progress was marked for the Ukraine Minerals Deal and the China Trade Deal, and a crackdown on organizations that continue to spread communist woke agenda. The article has hope for farmers with fantastic MAHA collaboration and new improvements and expansions, and criminals being caught.

The article also shows the one hundred signs with mug shots of criminal alien gang and cartel members that dotted the lawn along the roadway right behind where the press does their on-camera reporting. The signs listed what these criminals did to Americans while in America illegally. The Press really couldn't ignore them. The article also includes the Angel Parents of victims of these criminal alien gang and cartel members standing next to them with pictures of the loved ones that were brutally harmed and slain by these criminals. Point well made.

It is very important that we take the current crisis of child trafficking and child abuse seriously. We as decent human beings must stand strongly in the way of predators and be their voice. Protect the vulnerable.

ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

