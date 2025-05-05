eCommunity™ Fiber and City of Morrow Showcase Smart City Vision with Successful Demo Day

eCommunity Fiber Demo Day at Morrow Olde Towne Morrow eCommunity Fiber Demo Day eCommunity Fiber Demo Day at Morrow

Smart City Vision Becomes Reality in Morrow with eCommunity™ Fiber

MORROW, GA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking step toward redefining smart city innovation, eCommunity™ Fiber, in partnership with the City of Morrow, successfully conducted a first-of-its-kind Smart City Demonstration Day on Tuesday, April 22nd, at The District at Olde Towne Morrow. The event marked the activation of a fully integrated 4-tier private network—featuring Fiber-to-the-Premise, WiFi, LoRaWAN, and LTE 4G/5G technologies—purpose-built to support scalable municipal innovation and citizen-centric digital services.

With this demonstration, Morrow is no longer preparing for a smart future—it’s living it.

The Demo Day brought together key city stakeholders, including the Mayor, City Manager, IT staff, and representatives from the Police and Fire Departments, alongside community members and industry leaders. This collaborative effort underscored the strong public-private partnership driving Morrow’s innovative smart city initiatives.

A central focus of the event was the live testing of various Internet of Things (IoT) devices across eCommunity™ Fiber’s carrier neutral fiber network. Attendees witnessed firsthand the potential of these technologies to enhance city services, improve public safety, and streamline operations. The demonstrations highlighted how the closed-loop fiber network can support a range of smart city applications. Demonstrations included:

• Gunshot Detection and Drone Response

• Noise Pollution Notification

• Public Space Occupancy Management

• Public Asset management (i.e., water leakage, temperature/humidity monitoring)

• Public Wifi

• Kiosk and Digital Billboard management

The April 22nd Smart City Demonstration Day not only validated the technical feasibility of deploying a multi-tiered private network for municipal operations—it also energized city officials about the long-term potential for replicable, scalable, and secure smart infrastructure.

The Smart City Demo Day marks a significant step forward in the City of Morrow's commitment to innovation, transitioning from planning to a tangible demonstration. This showcase illustrated the real-world capabilities that eCommunity™ Fiber's infrastructure brings to the community, providing a solid foundation for future smart city deployments and positioning Morrow as a frontrunner in municipal technology.

This initiative underscores the power of public-private collaboration, where municipal leadership and private network developers align to solve real-world challenges using advanced connectivity. By leveraging eCommunity™ Fiber’s open-access network model, the City of Morrow can ensure long-term affordability, adaptability, and local control over its digital transformation.

The Smart City Command Center at The District served as the central hub for the demonstrations, providing a tangible representation of how the integrated network will function as a central point for managing smart city technologies. The event, co-produced by eCommunity™ Fiber and the City of Morrow’s IT team, successfully translated the theoretical possibilities of a smart city into practical, real-world applications.

As eCommunity™ Fiber continues to pioneer next-generation smart city deployments, the success in Morrow serves as a blueprint for how smaller cities can leap ahead using an agile, modular approach to smart infrastructure. From IoT-driven data insights to autonomous surveillance support, Morrow’s network proves that “smart” isn’t just about technology—it’s about impact.

Looking Ahead

Building on the momentum of the successful Demo Day, eCommunity™ Fiber and the City of Morrow are actively planning future phases of their smart city initiative. These developments will focus on expanding the smart city WAN to incorporate advanced solutions for areas such as traffic management, enhanced public safety measures, and further integration of IoT technologies aimed at improving the overall quality of life for Morrow residents. Stay tuned for more updates on these exciting advancements.

About eCommunity™ Fiber

eCommunity™ Fiber is a leading open-access fiber network provider dedicated to delivering future-proof connectivity to underserved and unserved communities across the USA. Through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technology, eCommunity™ Fiber empowers communities with the digital infrastructure needed to thrive in the 21st century.

About Morrow

Morrow, located in Clayton County, Georgia, is committed to fostering innovation and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. The city’s strategic revitalization efforts, including the development of The District at Olde Towne Morrow, serve as a dynamic hub for community engagement and technological advancement.

