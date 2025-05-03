Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute Establishes Collaboration with FinGurú

FinGurú and MSI² Seek to Enhance Strategic Information, Innovation, and Expert Analysis

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI²), a conservative, nonpartisan think tank founded by Dr. Rafael Marrero, has partnered with FinGurú , a digital media outlet that promotes talent, education, and cultural transformation through reliable and disruptive content.As part of this collaboration, MSI² contributes articles and strategic analyses on economics, geopolitics, defense, and public policy, with a particular focus on Latin America and China's role in the new international order. The goal is to bring this information to young audiences, promoting an understanding of global challenges from a critical, educational perspective."This partnership with FinGurú represents a great opportunity to build bridges between strategic thinking and a new generation of information creators and consumers," said Dr. Rafael Marrero. "Knowledge is key to building prosperous societies that are resilient to external threats," he added.FinGurú celebrated the agreement as a way to strengthen its mission of democratizing access to knowledge and consolidating its position as an educational, informational, and social platform.With more than 350 published articles and a growing community, FinGurú has positioned itself as a reliable source of information and a dynamic platform that fosters entrepreneurship, creativity, and critical thinking. Its presence on social media and focus on user experience make it an ally in bringing strategic knowledge to new audiences.MSI², for its part, has established itself as a source of strategic advice for governments, companies, and institutions, thanks to its team of experts with extensive experience in the public and private sectors. Its practical, results-oriented approach makes it a valuable partner in addressing the complex challenges of today's global environment.This collaboration reaffirms the commitment of both institutions to foster critical thinking, promote education, and empower citizens—especially young people—with useful and transformative information.For more information, visit finguru.news and miastrategicintel.com

