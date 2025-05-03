Office of the Governor — Flag Order — Gov. Green Lowers Flags to Honor the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
GOVERNOR GREEN LOWERS FLAGS IN OBSERVANCE OF NATIONAL FALLEN FIREFIGHTERS MEMORIAL WEEKEND
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 2, 2025
HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the state of Hawaiʻi, effective from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, May 4.
This action is taken to honor the 70 firefighters who died in 2024 and the 70 firefighters who died in previous years.
“This weekend, we pause to remember the firefighters who gave their lives in the line of duty. Their bravery went beyond the call — they faced danger not for recognition, but out of a deep commitment to protecting others. Their legacy lives on in every life they touched and every community they helped keep safe. As we honor their sacrifice, let’s stand with their families and continue to strengthen the fire departments that serve us all,” said Governor Green.
To see the White House proclamation, click here.
###
