American Made ESCAPE Homes Launches the ULTIMATE “Tiny Home” at 720 sq. ft.

Pricing Unaffected by Tariff Increases Offering Homebuyers Most Value in Current Economic Climate

Through design innovation, we created the tallest and widest tiny home on wheels to industry standards, giving homebuyers more room at an affordable price. ” — Dan Dobrowolski, CEO of ESCAPE Homes

RICE LAKE, WI, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unaffected by tariff increases, American-made ESCAPE Homes, the U.S.’s leading and most established tiny house company , announces the launch of the Ultimate, the largest “tiny home” the company has built and made within RVIA industry’s building standards. At 720 sq. ft. with 3-4 Bedrooms and 1-2 Full Baths, the all-electric two-story Ultimate is an affordable home amidst increasing prices due to tariffs , high interest rates and low inventory in the residential real estate market. Like all ESCAPE Homes, The Ultimate’s design is Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired and manufactured in the heart of the Midwest. The Ultimate’s introductory price is $155,000 ($40,000 off the list price).A tour of the new Ultimate can be viewed here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/60togwfxnoc6kqngw5582/eOne-The-Ultimate-CREDIT-ESCAPE.mp4?rlkey=h6jfiiq3k2ta3sp9c0ibmfq53&e=1&dl=0 “Through design innovation, we created the tallest and widest tiny home on wheels to industry standards, giving homebuyers more room at an affordable price. Like all our homes, the new Ultimate is made and built with domestic goods in the heart of the Midwest,” said Dan Dobrowolski, CEO of ESCAPE Homes. “Unlike our competitors, who rely on overseas materials, we will not be increasing our pricing due to the recent tariff increases.”Other highlights include:• FIRST FLOOR• Private king-size bedroom suite with the choice of a massive closet or a private bathroom• Spacious living area complete with an entertainment center, Smart TV, and fireplace• Full-size kitchen equipped with premium stainless appliances, full-size dishwasher, ample storage and a built-in laundry center• Spa-like main bathroom features a walk-in tile shower, stone vanity and extra storage• SECOND FLOOR• A versatile multi-use space that can function as an office, lounge, or additional sleeping area• A large front section provides the perfect spot for a bedroom or workspace, enhanced by floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the home with natural light• ADDITIONAL AMENITIES• Full climate control, storm door, sleek cable railing, eco-conscious construction built for energy efficiency, including sustainable wood, Low-E, thermo pane windows, and moreABOUT ESCAPE HomesESCAPE Homes is acclaimed, both nationally and internationally, for the design of innovative portable tiny homes that blend the best characteristics of a tiny home and RV and are inspired by the Prairie-style resort cottages at Canoe Bay in northwest Wisconsin. Canoe Bay owner, Dan Dobrowolski enlisted the expertise of Frank Lloyd Wright protege, John Rattenbury, and Kelly Davis (AIA) award winning architect emeritus from SALA Architects in Minneapolis, to design some of the resort cottages. ESCAPE Homes is his realization to bring these architectural gems to the public in a smaller, portable way. Visit www.escapetraveler.net

Tour of the Ultimate model tiny home by ESCAPE Homes

