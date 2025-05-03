Dog Friendly Omaha Names Heartland Paws Best Pet Store in Omaha

Heartland Paws

Locally-owned nutrition center recognized for exceptional expertise, educational approach, and documented pet health transformations.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dog Friendly Omaha , the region's leading resource for pet-friendly businesses and services, has named Heartland Paws the Best Pet Store in Omaha for 2025. After a comprehensive evaluation of pet retailers across the metro area, Heartland Paws emerged as the clear leader for their unparalleled nutrition expertise, personalized consultation model, and transformative impact on pet health.Located at 525 N 155th Plaza in Pepperwood Village, Heartland Paws distinguished itself from competitors through its education-first approach to pet nutrition and wellness. The store, founded by Chris and Christina, combines rigorous product standards with exceptional customer education to create an experience that goes far beyond traditional retail."What truly separates Heartland Paws from other Omaha pet stores is their commitment to empowering pet parents through knowledge," said Laura Reynolds, Certified Canine Nutritionist and lead evaluator for Dog Friendly Omaha. "While most retailers focus primarily on sales, Heartland Paws prioritizes education that enables better long-term decisions about pet health."The extensive evaluation process examined multiple factors across all major pet retailers in Omaha, including:-Staff knowledge and specialized expertise-Product selection criteria and quality standards-Educational resources and consultation services-Customer experience and personalized guidance-Documented health outcomes and customer satisfactionHeartland Paws excelled across all categories, with particular strength in their nutrition consultation model and the documented health transformations of pets under their guidance."This recognition reflects the passion and expertise that drives everything they do," said Reynolds. "Their journey began with their own pets' health challenges, which taught us the profound impact of proper nutrition. They created Heartland Paws to share that knowledge with fellow pet parents facing similar struggles."Dog Friendly Omaha's annual Best Pet Store recognition highlights businesses that demonstrate exceptional commitment to animal welfare, customer education, and product quality. This year's evaluation included on-site visits, customer interviews, and assessment of each store's nutrition philosophy and educational practices.As the 2025 recipient, Heartland Paws will be featured in Dog Friendly Omaha's comprehensive guide to pet resources across the metro area and highlighted across their digital platforms throughout the year.For pet parents seeking nutrition guidance, premium products, and expert consultation, Heartland Paws is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM and Sunday from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM.About Heartland PawsHeartland Paws is a locally-owned premium pet nutrition center located in Omaha's Pepperwood Village. Founded in 2022 by Chris and Christina, the store specializes in biologically appropriate nutrition for dogs and cats, offering freeze-dried, raw frozen, gently cooked, air-dried, and premium kibble options from over 70 carefully vetted brands. With a focus on education and personalized guidance, Heartland Paws helps pet parents make informed decisions that optimize their companions' health and longevity. Learn more at www.heartlandpaws.com About Dog Friendly OmahaDog Friendly Omaha is the leading resource for dog owners in the greater Omaha metropolitan area. Dedicated to connecting pet parents with exceptional pet-friendly businesses, services, and recreation opportunities, Dog Friendly Omaha provides comprehensive reviews, guides, and community resources that enhance the relationship between people and their pets throughout the region. Visit www.dogfriendlyomaha.com for more information.Media Contact:Laura ReynoldsSenior Editor, Dog Friendly Omaha

