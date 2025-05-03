Submit Release
News Search

There were 109 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,627 in the last 365 days.

Got News to Share? Send 2 FREE Releases

Japan Commerce-Led Trade Mission (SAVE THE DATE)Jun02

StartJune 2, 2025 MTAll day eventEndJune 6, 2025 MTAll day event

Join Idaho Commerce for an outbound trade mission to Japan on June 2 – 6, 2025.

Why export to Japan?

  • Japan is consistently listed as one of the U.S.’s top trading partners, with significant trade volume in both goods and services.
  • Japan and the U.S. have a strong economic partnership and close political ties.
  • Japan is the third largest economy in the world after the U.S. and China and it is the fourth largest importer of U.S. products.  

Idaho Commerce will provide market research, set up company-specific B2B matchmaking meetings, and coordinate ground transportation and translation services.  Spaces will fill quickly!

For questions, or if you are interested, contact Tracy Day:  [email protected]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Japan Commerce-Led Trade Mission (SAVE THE DATE)Jun02

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Submit your press release